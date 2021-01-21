紙包海鮮雜燴

材料：

番茄1個

魷魚1條

青口5隻

蝦4隻

金菇1份

乾葱1粒

蒜頭1瓣

香葉2片

芫荽1棵

牛油紙 適量

調味：

黑椒少許

鹽少許

紹酒1湯匙

做法：

1. 蒜頭和乾葱切片，芫荽切碎，番茄切角。魷魚去衣，切圈。

2. 將牛油紙放入盤中，放上金菇，排入番茄、蝦、青口和魷魚，再撒上乾葱、蒜頭和部份芫荽。

3. 加入香葉、黑椒和鹽，加入紹酒，將牛油紙包好，隔水蒸12分鐘，剪開紙包，放上餘下芫荽碎。

Seafood parcels

Ingredients:

Tomato 1 pc

Squid 1 pc

Mussel 5 pcs

Shrimp 4 pcs

Golden mushroom (Enoki) 1 pack

Shallot 1 pc

Garlic 1 clove

Bay leaves 2 pcs

Coriander 1 bunch

Baking paper Some

Seasoning:

Black pepper Little

Salt Little

Shao Xing wine 1 Tablespoon

Steps:

1. Slice garlic and shallot. Shred coriander. Cut tomato in wedges. Peel off squid and cut it in rings.

2. Put baking paper in tray. Then put in golden mushroom, tomato, shrimp, mussel and squid. Put in shallot, garlic and part of coriander.

3. Put in bay leaves. Season with black pepper, salt, Shao Xing wine. Wrap the baking paper and steam for 12 minutes. Open the paper bag, and put in the rest of coriander.

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

