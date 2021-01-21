菠菜炒秀珍菇

材料：

菠菜120克

秀珍菇40克

五花肉100克

蒜頭2瓣

水1湯匙

紹酒1湯匙

蠔油1茶匙

生抽1湯匙

糖少許

粟粉芡水少許

做法：

1. 秀珍菇切半，菠菜切段，蒜頭切碎。

2. 燒熱油，爆五花肉，加入蒜頭，灒紹酒，加入秀珍菇，加入蠔油和生抽炒勻。

3. 加菠菜和水，蓋上，焗至水氣蒸發，炒勻，加糖，粟粉芡水煮至收汁。

Sauteed spinach with oyster mushrooms

Ingredients:

Spinach 120g

Oyster mushroom 40g

Pork belly 100g

Garlic 2 cloves

Water 1 Tablespoon

Shao Xing wine 1 Tablespoon

Oyster sauce 1 teaspoon

Sugar Little

Cornstarch water Little

Steps:

1. Cut oyster mushrooms in half. Cut spinach in pieces. Shred garlic.

2. Heat the oil, stir fry pork belly. Put in garlic, Shao Xing wine and oyster mushrooms. Put in oyster sauce and soy sauce.

3. Put in spinach and 1 Tablespoon of water. Cover the lid until no water leaves. Open the lid and stir well. Put in sugar. Thicken the sauce with cornstarch water.

