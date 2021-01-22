蜜桃沙拉骨

材料：

排骨 300克

蜜桃 2件

生抽 1湯匙

糖 1湯匙

胡椒粉 1茶匙

麻油 1湯匙

生粉 2湯匙

蛋黃醬 3湯匙

黃芥末醬 2茶匙

白醋 1/4湯匙

米糠油 300毫升

步驟‌：

1. 蜜桃切粒，留起蜜桃水。

2. 將生抽、糖、胡椒粉、麻油，加入至排骨，醃30分鐘。

3. 將蛋黃醬、黃芥末醬、白醋、少許蜜桃水混合，攪拌均勻，成為醬汁。

4. 排骨撲上生粉。

5. 燒熱米糠油，以中火炸排骨5分鐘，取出，瀝乾油分。

6. 以大火炸排骨1分鐘，取出，瀝乾油分。

7. 燒熱鑊，轉小火，加入醬汁，加入排骨、蜜桃，炒至均勻。

Deep fried Pork Ribs with Mayonnaise Sauce and Peach

Ingredients:

Pork ribs 300g

Peach 2 pcs

Soy sauce 1 tablespoon

Sugar 1 tablespoon

Pepper 1 teaspoon

Sesame oil 1 tablespoon

Cornstarch 2 tablespoons

Mayonnaise sauce 3 tablespoons

Yellow mustard sauce 2 teaspoons

Vinegar 1/4 tablespoons

Rice bran oil 300ml

Steps:

1. Cut peach into pieces and keep the peach water.

2. Put soy sauce, sugar, pepper, sesame oil into pork ribs, marinate 30 mins.

3. Mix mayonnaise sauce, yellow mustard sauce, vinegar and a little peach water, mix well as sauce.

4. Put cornstarch into pork ribs.

5. Heat the rice bran oil, deep fry pork ribs 5 mins with mid heat, take out and drain oil.

6. Deep fry pork ribs 1 min with high heat, take out and drain oil.

7. Heat the pan, turn to low heat and put in the sauce, put in pork ribs, peach and stir fry until mix well.

