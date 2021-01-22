蜜桃沙拉骨
材料：
排骨 300克
蜜桃 2件
生抽 1湯匙
糖 1湯匙
胡椒粉 1茶匙
麻油 1湯匙
生粉 2湯匙
蛋黃醬 3湯匙
黃芥末醬 2茶匙
白醋 1/4湯匙
米糠油 300毫升
步驟：
1. 蜜桃切粒，留起蜜桃水。
2. 將生抽、糖、胡椒粉、麻油，加入至排骨，醃30分鐘。
3. 將蛋黃醬、黃芥末醬、白醋、少許蜜桃水混合，攪拌均勻，成為醬汁。
4. 排骨撲上生粉。
5. 燒熱米糠油，以中火炸排骨5分鐘，取出，瀝乾油分。
6. 以大火炸排骨1分鐘，取出，瀝乾油分。
7. 燒熱鑊，轉小火，加入醬汁，加入排骨、蜜桃，炒至均勻。
Deep fried Pork Ribs with Mayonnaise Sauce and Peach
Ingredients:
Pork ribs 300g
Peach 2 pcs
Soy sauce 1 tablespoon
Sugar 1 tablespoon
Pepper 1 teaspoon
Sesame oil 1 tablespoon
Cornstarch 2 tablespoons
Mayonnaise sauce 3 tablespoons
Yellow mustard sauce 2 teaspoons
Vinegar 1/4 tablespoons
Rice bran oil 300ml
Steps:
1. Cut peach into pieces and keep the peach water.
2. Put soy sauce, sugar, pepper, sesame oil into pork ribs, marinate 30 mins.
3. Mix mayonnaise sauce, yellow mustard sauce, vinegar and a little peach water, mix well as sauce.
4. Put cornstarch into pork ribs.
5. Heat the rice bran oil, deep fry pork ribs 5 mins with mid heat, take out and drain oil.
6. Deep fry pork ribs 1 min with high heat, take out and drain oil.
7. Heat the pan, turn to low heat and put in the sauce, put in pork ribs, peach and stir fry until mix well.
-----------------------------
免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！
-----------------------------
工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！
-----------------------------
《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！
-----------------------------
《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多