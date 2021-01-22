檸香洋葱三文魚

材料：

檸檬1個

三文魚 1塊

洋葱 1/2個

蒜頭 3瓣

蜜糖 1湯匙

鹽 1茶匙

黑椒 1茶匙

米糠油 4湯匙

步驟：

1. 將鹽、黑椒加入三文魚，醃20分鐘。

2. 洋葱切粒；蒜頭切碎；檸檬刨皮；檸檬1/2個榨汁；檸檬1/2 切粒。

3. 燒熱米糠油，煎三文魚至全熟，取出。

4. 燒熱米糠油，炒香蒜頭，加入洋葱，炒至均勻。

5. 加入蜜糖、檸檬汁、檸檬粒、檸檬皮炒至均勻。

6. 將洋葱擺上碟，再加入三文魚。

Pan fried Salmon with Lemon and Onion Sauce

Ingredients:

Lemon 1 pc

Salmon 1 pc

Onion 1/2 pc

Garlic 3 slices

Honey 1 tablespoon

Salt 1 teaspoon

Black pepper 1 teaspoon

Rice bran oil 4 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Put salt, black pepper into salmon, marinate 20 mins.

2. Dice spring onion. Mince garlic. Peel lemon. Squeeze 1/2 piece of lemon. Dice 1/2 piece of lemon.

3. Heat the rice bran oil, pan fry salmon until well done and take out.

4. Heat the rice bran oil, stir fry garlic, then put in onion and stir fry until mix well.

5. Put in honey, lemon juice, diced lemon and lemon peel, stir fry until mix well.

6. Put onion on the plate, finally put in salmon.

