三餸一湯｜蓮藕紅豆章魚瘦肉湯 Lotus Root, Red Bean, Dried Octopus and Pork Lean Soup

5小時前

蓮藕紅豆章魚瘦肉湯

材料：

蓮藕 200克

紅豆 100克

章魚 1隻

瘦肉 300克

粟米 1條

蜜棗 3粒

鹽 適量

步驟：

1. 紅豆浸水；蓮藕切件。

2. 粟米切件；章魚剪開。

3. 瘦肉切件、汆水、洗淨；章魚汆水。

4. 將所有材料加入至滾水，蓋上蓋，轉小火煲2小時，加入適量鹽。

Lotus Root, Red Bean, Dried Octopus and Pork Lean Soup

Ingredients:

Lotus root 200g

Red bean 100g

Dried octopus 1 pc

Pork lean 300g

Corn 1 pc

Sweet jujube 3 pcs

Salt some

Steps:

1. Soak red bean. Cut lotus root into pieces.

2. Cut corn into pieces. Cut dried octopus into pieces.

3. Cut pork lean into pieces, blanch and wash. Blanch dried octopus.

4. Put all ingredients into boiling water, cover lid and cook 2 hours with low heat, finally put in some salt.

