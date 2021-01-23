香芹蘿蔔煮臘肉

材料：

白蘿蔔 1條

臘肉 3條

香芹 適量

青蒜 適量

蒜茸 1瓣

乾葱 1-2粒

鹽 少許

糖 少許

蠔油 少許

紹興酒 少許

做法：

1. 臘肉先汆一汆水，然後蒸大概12-15分鐘，夾出來去皮再切成斜片，備用。

2. 香芹去筋後切段；青蒜切段；蘿蔔切走頭尾，然後刨皮，再切成片，備用。

3. 燒熱鑊下油，先爆香蒜茸及乾葱，然後放蘿蔔炒勻，炒得差不多就可以灒少許紹興酒，然後加水浸約一半，蓋上蓋煮滾。

4. 滾起後加入少許鹽、糖及蠔油調味，接着可以放臘肉進去，然後蓋上蓋炆3-4分鐘，再下香芹、青蒜炒勻即可。

Braised Chinese Cured Meat with Celery and Daikon Radish

Ingredients:

Daikon radish 1 pc

Chinese cured meat 3 slices

Chinese celery some

Garlic sprouts some

Minced garlic 1 clove

Shallot 1-2 pcs

Salt little

Sugar little

Oyster sauce little

Shaoxing wine little

Method:

1. Blanch cured meat, then steam for 12-15 minutes, remove the rinds and slice diagonally, set aside.

2. Peel tough fibres from Chinese celery then cut into sections; cut garlic sprouts into sections; remove both ends of Daikon, peel and slice diagonally, set aside.

3. Add oil to heated wok, sauté minced garlic and shallot, then add Daikon, stir well, drizzle in Shaoxing wine when almost cooked, then pour water into wok until it covers half of the ingredients, bring to a boil with lid on.

4. Season with salt, sugar and oyster sauce when it boils up, tip cured meat in, braise for 3-4 minutes with lid on, then stir in Chinese celery and garlic sprout, serve.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android