栗子冬菇炆滑雞

材料：

雞 1隻

桂林錐 適量

冬菇 2-3朵

葱段 適量

薑 少許

蒜茸 4-5瓣

麵醬或麵豉醬 1茶匙

蠔油 少許

糖 少許

生抽 1/2茶匙

鹽 1茶匙

紹興酒 少許

雞醃料：

鹽 少許

糖 少許

生粉 1茶匙

做法：

1. 冬菇浸水後，切兩片薑及葱在煲裏爆香，加水，加冬菇浸着炆15分鐘，撈起攤涼備用。

2. 栗子去殼後，放在滾水裏煮5-7分鐘左右，以方便去衣。然後隔水蒸20分鐘至熟，備用。

3. 雞斬件後清洗乾淨，然後下鹽、糖調味，再加入生粉拌勻。

4. 燒熱鑊轉細火，下少許油搪勻，然後下雞件，慢慢煎至雞件四面金黃約五成熟，撈起備用。

5. 燒熱鑊下油，蒜茸及薑起鑊，接着下雞一起炒，然後灒少許紹興酒，加水，再加入栗子及冬菇。加少許麵醬或麵豉醬調味。

6. 煮滾後加入蠔油、鹽及生抽，然後下少許糖中和味道。蓋上蓋，大約炆3-4分鐘，每兩分鐘就攪拌一次防黏底。

7. 開猛火收汁，再加入葱段炒勻即可關火上碟。

Braised Chicken with Chestnut and Mushroom

Ingredients:

Whole chicken 1 pc

Horse chestnuts some

Dried shiitake mushroom 2-3 pcs

Scallion some, cut into sections

Ginger little

Garlic 4-5 cloves, minced

Sweet soy bean paste/ground bean paste 1 tsp

Oyster sauce little

Sugar little

Soy sauce 1/2 tsp

Salt 1 tsp

Shaoxing wine little

Marinade for chicken:

Salt little

Sugar little

Corn starch 1 tsp

Method:

1. Soak dried mushrooms until softened; sauté two ginger slices and scallion in a pot, add water and shiitake mushroom, braise 15 minutes, drain to cool.

2. Shell chestnuts, boil 5-7 minutes for easier peeling, then steam 20 minutes until cooked, set aside.

3. Chop whole chicken into pieces, rinse, then marinate with salt, sugar and corn starch.

4. Heat wok in high heat, then turn to low heat, add a little oil and swivel it evenly around the wok, add chicken pieces, pan fry slowly until golden brown and half cooked, remove from wok and set aside.

5. Add oil in a heated wok, sauté minced garlic and ginger, then stir in chicken pieces, drizzle in Shaoxing wine, add water, then tip chestnuts and shiitake mushrooms. Season with sweet soy bean paste or ground bean paste.

6. Bring to a boil, add oyster sauce, salt and soy sauce, then add a little sugar to balance the flavour. Cover with lid, braise 3-4 minutes, stir every 2 minutes to prevent ingredients from sticking the pot.

7. Turn heat up to thicken the sauce, add scallion, turn heat off and serve.

