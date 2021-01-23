麥冬雪耳雪梨煲豬𦟌湯
材料：
豬𦟌 半斤
唐排 2條
雪梨 2個
甘筍 2條
麥冬 5錢 (約15-16粒)
雪耳 2-3朵
薑片 1件
蜜棗 4-5粒
做法：
1. 雪耳先浸發，然後去椗，及把黑點弄走，備用。
2. 甘筍滾刀切成件；雪梨一開六，然後去心；麥冬及蜜棗用水沖洗乾淨，備用。
3. 豬𦟌及唐排先冷水下，然後汆水大約3分鐘，讓血水釋出，這樣不會沾染湯水，煲出來的湯水較清澈。然後撈起豬𦟌及唐排沖洗，把黏在肉上的浮渣清洗乾淨。
4. 凍水下雪耳、蜜棗及薑，先蓋上蓋煲滾，然後加入麥冬、甘筍、雪梨、豬𦟌及唐排。
5. 蓋上蓋，以中火煲大約1小時45分鐘至2小時。煲好後下少許鹽調味，即可享用。
Pork Shank Soup with Pear and Snow Fungus
Ingredients:
Pork shank 1/2 catty
Pork neck bone 2 slices
Asian pear 2 pcs
Carrot 2 pcs
Dwarf lilyturf root tuber 15-16 pcs
Snow fungus 2-3 pcs
Ginger 1 pc, sliced
Candied dates 4-5 pcs
Method:
1. Soak snow fungus till softened, remove stem and dark spots, set aside.
2. Slice carrot diagonally; slice each Asian pear in six, remove core; rinse dwarf lilyturf root tuber and candied dates, set aside.
3. Tip pork shank and neck bones into a pot of cold water, then bring to a boil for three minutes to release the scum, so that the resulting soup will be a clear broth. Drain and rinse the pork to clean any remaining scum.
4. Prepare a pot of cold water, toss snow fungus, candied dates and ginger slices in, bring to a boil with lid on , then tip dwarf lilyturf root tuber, carrot, Asian pear, pork shank and pork neck bone.
5. Cover the lid, boil the soup for around 1hr 45 min to 2 hrs with mid-heat. Season with salt and serve.
