麥冬雪耳雪梨煲豬𦟌湯

材料：

豬𦟌 半斤

唐排 2條

雪梨 2個

甘筍 2條

麥冬 5錢 (約15-16粒)

雪耳 2-3朵

薑片 1件

蜜棗 4-5粒

做法：

1. 雪耳先浸發，然後去椗，及把黑點弄走，備用。

2. 甘筍滾刀切成件；雪梨一開六，然後去心；麥冬及蜜棗用水沖洗乾淨，備用。

3. 豬𦟌及唐排先冷水下，然後汆水大約3分鐘，讓血水釋出，這樣不會沾染湯水，煲出來的湯水較清澈。然後撈起豬𦟌及唐排沖洗，把黏在肉上的浮渣清洗乾淨。

4. 凍水下雪耳、蜜棗及薑，先蓋上蓋煲滾，然後加入麥冬、甘筍、雪梨、豬𦟌及唐排。

5. 蓋上蓋，以中火煲大約1小時45分鐘至2小時。煲好後下少許鹽調味，即可享用。

Pork Shank Soup with Pear and Snow Fungus

Ingredients:

Pork shank 1/2 catty

Pork neck bone 2 slices

Asian pear 2 pcs

Carrot 2 pcs

Dwarf lilyturf root tuber 15-16 pcs

Snow fungus 2-3 pcs

Ginger 1 pc, sliced

Candied dates 4-5 pcs

Method:

1. Soak snow fungus till softened, remove stem and dark spots, set aside.

2. Slice carrot diagonally; slice each Asian pear in six, remove core; rinse dwarf lilyturf root tuber and candied dates, set aside.

3. Tip pork shank and neck bones into a pot of cold water, then bring to a boil for three minutes to release the scum, so that the resulting soup will be a clear broth. Drain and rinse the pork to clean any remaining scum.

4. Prepare a pot of cold water, toss snow fungus, candied dates and ginger slices in, bring to a boil with lid on , then tip dwarf lilyturf root tuber, carrot, Asian pear, pork shank and pork neck bone.

5. Cover the lid, boil the soup for around 1hr 45 min to 2 hrs with mid-heat. Season with salt and serve.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android