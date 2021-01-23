煎焗大魚嘴

材料：

魚頭3個

鹽少許

雞粉 少許

蛋黃 1隻

生粉 1/2茶匙

薑片 6片

葱段 6條

辣椒絲 6條

做法：

1. 魚頭切開一半後，先用鉸剪修剪一下，令每片魚嘴大小相若，然後在近嘴位置，用刀尖切十字。

2. 魚嘴清洗乾淨後，用毛巾吸乾水份，然後兩面撒上鹽及雞粉抹勻，醃約五分鐘。接着下蛋黃拌勻，下生粉拌勻。

3. 燒熱鑊下油，下魚嘴煎至兩面起焦後，轉做中火。煎一會後翻轉，前後約翻轉三次，然後下薑同煎。

4. 接着下葱及辣椒同煎，用筷子按下去，如質感像豆腐，代表魚嘴已煎熟。

5. 煎至兩面都金黃色即可上碟。

Pan Fried Grass Carp Fish Head

Ingredients:

Grass carp heads 3 pcs

Salt little

Chicken powder little

Egg yolk 1 pc

Corn starch 1/2 tsp

Ginger 6 slices

Scallion sections 6 stalks

Shredded chilli pepper 6 pcs

Method:

1. Cut fish heads in halves, trim with scissors to make the pieces similar in sizes, then make a cross-shaped cut with the tip of knife near the fish’s mouth.

2. Rinse and blot the fish heads dry, rub both sides with salt and chicken powder, marinate for 5 minutes. Add egg yolk, mix well, then mix in corn starch.

3. Add oil in a heated wok, pan fry the fish heads until it starts caramelising on both sides, turn to medium heat. Turn over to pan fry the other side after a while, after pan frying both sides for three times, add ginger.

4. Add scallion and chilli, continue pan frying, test the fish heads by pressing them with chopsticks, if they are as soy as tofu, it means that they are cooked.

5. Serve when both sides turn golden brown.

-----------------------------

