蜜味釀魷筒

材料：

魷魚2條

豬肉碎80克

三色甜椒各30克

洋葱30克

蜜糖2湯匙

醃料：

糖少許

鹽少許

蒜粉1茶匙

粟粉1茶匙

紹酒1茶匙

生抽1茶匙

老抽少許

做法：

1. 豬肉加醃料拌勻，略醃。三色椒和洋葱切碎。魷魚去軟骨，去衣。魷魚鬚切粒。

2. 豬肉加洋葱、魷魚粒和三色椒，拌勻成餡料。將餡釀入魷魚筒，用牙籤封口。魷魚筒隔水蒸8分鐘。

3. 燒熱油，放入魷魚筒，煎至兩面帶焦色。加入蒸魷魚剩下的汁，煎至醬汁收乾，加入蜜糖拌勻即可。

Stuffed squids with honey

Ingredients:

Squid 2 pcs

Minced pork 80g

Bell peppers (3 colours) 30g /each

Onion 30g

Honey 2 Tablespoons

Marinade:

Sugar Little

Salt Little

Garlic powder 1 teaspoon

Cornstarch 1 teaspoon

Shao Xing wine 1 teaspoon

Soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Dark soy sauce Little

Steps:

1. Marinate minced pork with marinade. Shred bell peppers and onion. Take out soft bone of squid, peel squid skin. Dice squid tentacle.

2. Put onion and diced squid in minced pork, mix with bell peppers and stir as stuffings. Put stuffings into squid. Seal squid with skewers and steamed for 8 minutes.

3. Heat the oil, pan fry squid until both sides become brown. Put in the sauce of steamed squid. Pan fry to thicken the sauce. Put in honey and stir well.

