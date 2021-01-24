蒜香番茄青口湯

材料：

蒜頭5瓣

番茄3個

急凍青口200克

芫荽1束

黑椒少許

水1公升

鹽少許

糖少許

做法：

1. 蒜頭和芫荽切碎，番茄切粒。

2. 燒熱油，爆香蒜頭，加入番茄同炒，加黑椒和水1公升，蓋上中火煲20分鐘。

3. 開蓋，加糖和鹽調味，加入青口煮熟和撒上芫荽。

Tomatoes, garlic and mussels soup

Ingredients:

Garlic 5 cloves

Tomato 3 pcs

Frozen mussel 200g

Coriander 1 bunch

Black pepper Little

Water 1L

Salt Little

Sugar Little

Steps:

1. Shred garlic and coriander. Dice tomato.

2. Heat the oil, stir fry garlic, then put in tomato, black pepper and 1L of water. Cover the lid and cook in mid-heat for 20 minutes.

3. Open the lid, put in sugar and salt. Then put in and cook mussels and coriander.

