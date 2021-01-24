蒜香番茄青口湯
材料：
蒜頭5瓣
番茄3個
急凍青口200克
芫荽1束
黑椒少許
水1公升
鹽少許
糖少許
做法：
1. 蒜頭和芫荽切碎，番茄切粒。
2. 燒熱油，爆香蒜頭，加入番茄同炒，加黑椒和水1公升，蓋上中火煲20分鐘。
3. 開蓋，加糖和鹽調味，加入青口煮熟和撒上芫荽。
Tomatoes, garlic and mussels soup
Ingredients:
Garlic 5 cloves
Tomato 3 pcs
Frozen mussel 200g
Coriander 1 bunch
Black pepper Little
Water 1L
Salt Little
Sugar Little
Steps:
1. Shred garlic and coriander. Dice tomato.
2. Heat the oil, stir fry garlic, then put in tomato, black pepper and 1L of water. Cover the lid and cook in mid-heat for 20 minutes.
3. Open the lid, put in sugar and salt. Then put in and cook mussels and coriander.
-----------------------------
免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！
-----------------------------
工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！
-----------------------------
《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！
-----------------------------
《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多