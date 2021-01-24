凍豆腐燜雞翼

材料：

雞翼8隻

凍豆腐100克

雜菌80克

薑2片

乾辣椒1隻

八角1粒

蒜頭3瓣

葱2條

花椒1茶匙

滷水汁 200毫升

水200毫升

調味：

老抽1茶匙

蠔油1茶匙

糖少許

鹽少許

紹酒1湯匙

粟粉水少許

做法：

1. 蒜頭拍扁，白玉菇切段，杏鮑菇切片，秀珍菇對切。

2. 雞翼底部切兩下，抹乾水份。燒熱油，煎雞翼至轉色。原鑊加花椒、八角、蒜頭、辣椒炒香，再加葱和薑。

3. 鍋中加入滷水汁和水200毫升，加雞翼、凍豆腐和雜菌，蓋上收中細火燜20分鐘。開蓋，加老抽、蠔油、糖和鹽，灒紹酒，用粟粉水埋芡收汁。

Sauteed wingettes with iced tofu

Ingredients:

Wingette 8 pcs

Iced tofu 100g

Mixed mushrooms 80g

Ginger 2 slices

Dried chili 1 pc

Star anise 1 pc

Garlic 3 cloves

Green onion 2 pcs

Sichuan pepper 1 teaspoons

Chinese marinade 200ml

Water 200ml

Seasoning:

Dark soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Oyster sauce 1 teaspoon

Sugar Little

Salt Little

Shao Xing wine 1 Tablespoon

Cornstarch water Little

Steps:

1. Crush garlic. Cut white beech mushroom in pieces. Slice king oyster mushroom. Cut oyster mushrooms in half.

2. Cut two slice of wingette back. Wipe dry wingette. Heat the oil, pan fry wingette until golden color and take it out. Put in sichuan pepper, star anise, garlic, chili, green onion and ginger.

3. Put in Chinese marinade and water. Then put in wingette, iced tofu and mixed mushroom. Cover the lid and cook in mid-low heat for 20 minutes. Open the lid, put in dark soy sauce, oyster sauce, sugar, salt and Shao Xing wine. Thicken the sauce with cornstarch water.

