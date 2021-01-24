蘋果日報慈善基金
香港
台灣
北美
香港台灣北美
我要訂閱
English

三餸一湯｜杞子浸絲瓜 Loofah and wolfberries in soup

55分鐘前

杞子浸絲瓜

相關新聞：三餸一湯｜蜜味釀魷筒 Stuffed squids with honey

材料：

杞子1湯匙

相關新聞：三餸一湯｜凍豆腐燜雞翼 Sauteed wingettes with iced tofu

絲瓜200克

薑1片

葱2條

紹酒1茶匙

鹽少許

糖少許

水1杯

做法：

1. 杞子加水，切葱花，切薑粒。絲瓜削皮，切三大段，再切粗條。

2. 燒熱油，爆薑和葱花，加入絲瓜同炒，灒紹酒，加水1杯，蓋上大火煮3分鐘。

3. 開蓋，加鹽和糖，再加入杞子，以粟粉水收汁。

Loofah and wolfberries in soup

Ingredients:

Wolfberries 1 Tablespoon

Loofah 200g

Ginger 1 slices

Green onion 2 pcs

Shao Xing wine 1 teaspoon

Salt Little

Sugar Little

Water 1 cup

Steps:

1. Soak wolfberries in water. Shred green onion. Dice ginger. Peel loofah and cut it in three parts, then cut in strips.

2. Heat the oil, stir fry ginger and green onion. Put in loofah and stir fry. Pour in Shao Xing wine and 1 cup of water. Cover the lid and cook in high heat for 3 minutes.

3. Open the lid, put in salt and sugar. Then put in wolfberries. Thicken the sauce with cornstarch water.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android

食譜粵菜家常菜素食蔬菜15分鐘以下
一格照片，一個故事，Follow蘋果Instagram！
BannerBanner