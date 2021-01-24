杞子浸絲瓜

材料：

杞子1湯匙

絲瓜200克

薑1片

葱2條

紹酒1茶匙

鹽少許

糖少許

水1杯

做法：

1. 杞子加水，切葱花，切薑粒。絲瓜削皮，切三大段，再切粗條。

2. 燒熱油，爆薑和葱花，加入絲瓜同炒，灒紹酒，加水1杯，蓋上大火煮3分鐘。

3. 開蓋，加鹽和糖，再加入杞子，以粟粉水收汁。

Loofah and wolfberries in soup

Ingredients:

Wolfberries 1 Tablespoon

Loofah 200g

Ginger 1 slices

Green onion 2 pcs

Shao Xing wine 1 teaspoon

Salt Little

Sugar Little

Water 1 cup

Steps:

1. Soak wolfberries in water. Shred green onion. Dice ginger. Peel loofah and cut it in three parts, then cut in strips.

2. Heat the oil, stir fry ginger and green onion. Put in loofah and stir fry. Pour in Shao Xing wine and 1 cup of water. Cover the lid and cook in high heat for 3 minutes.

3. Open the lid, put in salt and sugar. Then put in wolfberries. Thicken the sauce with cornstarch water.

