豆腐生菜包

材料：

生菜 2棵

百頁豆腐 1／2盒

豬肉碎 200克

乾葱 1個

蒜頭 3瓣

香茅 1支

辣椒 1隻

檸檬葉 2片

青檸 1個

九層塔 1棵

魚露 1湯匙

糖 1湯匙

蠔油 1湯匙

米糠油3湯匙

步驟：

1. 生菜撕開、浸水；百頁豆腐切粒；乾葱切碎。

2. 蒜頭切碎；香茅切粒；辣椒切粒；檸檬葉切絲。

3. 青檸對切、榨汁；九層塔取葉。

4. 燒熱米糠油，炒百頁豆腐至金黃色，取出。

5. 原鑊燒熱油，加入乾葱、香茅、蒜頭、豬肉碎，炒至均勻。

6. 加入辣椒、檸檬葉、百頁豆腐，炒至均勻。

7. 加入魚露、糖、蠔油、炒至均勻。

8. 加入九層塔，熄火，加入青檸汁，炒至均勻。

9. 配上生菜享用。

Tofu with Lettuce Wrap

Ingredients:

Lettuce 2 pcs

Shutter bean curd 1/2 box

Minced pork lean 200g

Dried shallot 1 pc

Garlic 3 slices

Lemongrass 1 pc

Hot pepper 1 pc

Kaffir lime leaves 2 slices

Lime 1 pc

Basil 1 pc

Fish sauce 1 tablespoon

Sugar 1 tablespoon

Oyster sauce 1 tablespoon

Rice bran oil 3 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Rip and soak lettuce. Dice shutter bean curd. Mince dried shallot.

2. Mince garlic. Dice lemongrass. Dice hot pepper. Shred kaffir lime leaves.

3. Cut lime into two pieces and squeeze. Take basil leaf.

4. Heat the rice bran oil, stir fry shutter bean curd until golden brown and take out.

5. Heat the oil with the same pan, put in dried shallot, lemongrass, garlic, minced pork lean, stir fry until mix well.

6. Put in hot pepper, kaffir lime leaves, shutter bean curd, stir fry until mix well.

7. Put in fish sauce, sugar, oyster sauce, stir fry until mix well.

8. Put in basil, then off the heat and put in lime juice, Stir fry until mix well.

9. Enjoy with lettuce.

