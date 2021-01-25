麻油腰花
材料：
豬腰 1對
薑 80克
紹興酒 1湯匙
麻油3湯匙
米酒 5湯匙
鹽 1/2茶匙
步驟：
1. 豬腰去除雜質、切片，在表面再劃數刀。
2. 薑切片；豬腰洗淨。
3. 將豬腰、紹興酒加入滾水，汆水1分鐘，取出。
4. 燒熱麻油，加入薑，炒至金黃色。
5. 加入豬腰、米酒，炒至均勻，最後加入鹽調味。
Stir fried Pork Kidney with Sesame Oil
Ingredients:
Pork kidney 1 pair
Ginger 80g
Shao xing wine 1 tablespoon
Sesame oil 3 tablespoons
Rice wine 5 tablespoons
Salt 1/2 teaspoon
Steps:
1. Remove pork kidney impurity and slice, then make few cuts on pork kidney.
2. Slice ginger and wash pork kidney.
3. Put pork kidney and Shao xing wine into boiling water, blanch 1 min and take out.
4. Heat the sesame oil, put in ginger and stir fry until golden brown.
5. Put in pork kidney and rice wine, stir fry until mix well. Finally, season with salt.
