麻油腰花

材料：

豬腰 1對

薑 80克

紹興酒 1湯匙

麻油3湯匙

米酒 5湯匙

鹽 1/2茶匙

步驟：

1. 豬腰去除雜質、切片，在表面再劃數刀。

2. 薑切片；豬腰洗淨。

3. 將豬腰、紹興酒加入滾水，汆水1分鐘，取出。

4. 燒熱麻油，加入薑，炒至金黃色。

5. 加入豬腰、米酒，炒至均勻，最後加入鹽調味。

Stir fried Pork Kidney with Sesame Oil

Ingredients:

Pork kidney 1 pair

Ginger 80g

Shao xing wine 1 tablespoon

Sesame oil 3 tablespoons

Rice wine 5 tablespoons

Salt 1/2 teaspoon

Steps:

1. Remove pork kidney impurity and slice, then make few cuts on pork kidney.

2. Slice ginger and wash pork kidney.

3. Put pork kidney and Shao xing wine into boiling water, blanch 1 min and take out.

4. Heat the sesame oil, put in ginger and stir fry until golden brown.

5. Put in pork kidney and rice wine, stir fry until mix well. Finally, season with salt.

[免運費] Beka 28cm不粘炒鍋及防飛濺蓋

立即購買

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android