忌廉蘑菇粟米湯

材料：

粟米粒 200克

白蘑菇 7粒

淡忌廉 200毫升

雞湯 500毫升

水 600毫升

牛油 80克

麵粉 60克

糖 1湯匙

米糠油 3湯匙

步驟‌：

1. 白蘑菇去椗部、切粒、攪碎。

2. 燒熱米糠油，加入白蘑菇，炒4分鐘。

3. 加入粟米粒、雞湯、水，蓋上蓋，以小火煮20分鐘。

4. 燒熱牛油，加入麵粉，攪拌至溶化。

5. 分開數次加入湯，攪拌均勻，加入糖、忌廉攪拌均勻。

Cream of Mushroom and Corn Soup

Ingredients:

Kernel corn 200g

White mushroom 7 pcs

Whipping cream 200ml

Chicken soup 500ml

Water 600ml

Butter 80g

Flour 60g

Sugar 1 tablespoon

Rice bran oil 3 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Cut white mushroom root and dice and mince.

2. Heat the rice bran oil, put in white mushroom and stir fry 4 mins.

3. Put in kernel corn, chicken soup and water, cover the lid and cook 20 mins with low heat

4. Heat the butter, put in flour and mix until melt.

5. Add in soup in few time and mix well, put in sugar and whipping cream, mix well.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android