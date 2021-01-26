肉末蒸玉子豆腐

材料：

豬肉碎 100克

玉子豆腐 1包

葱 1棵

蒜頭 3瓣

辣椒 1隻

生抽 1茶匙

糖 1茶匙

蠔油 1湯匙

鹽 少許

胡椒粉 1茶匙

紹興酒 1湯匙

米糠油 2湯匙

步驟‌：

1. 將鹽、胡椒粉、紹興酒加入豬肉碎，攪拌均勻，醃30分鐘。

2. 玉子豆腐切片；葱切粒；蒜頭切碎；辣椒切粒。

3. 燒熱米糠油，炒香蒜頭，加入豬肉碎，炒至均勻。

4. 加入生抽、糖、蠔油，炒至熟透，取出。

5. 將玉子豆腐擺上碟，加入豬肉碎、辣椒，以大火蒸10分鐘。

6. 加入葱、滾油。

Steamed Egg Tofu with Minced Pork

Ingredients:

Minced pork 100g

Egg tofu 1 pack

Spring onion 1 pc

Garlic 3 slices

Hot pepper 1 pc

Soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Sugar 1 teaspoon

Oyster sauce 1 tablespoon

Salt little

Pepper 1 teaspoon

Shao xing wine 1 tablespoon

Rice bran oil 2 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Put salt, pepper, Shao xing wine into mince pork, mix well and marinate 30 mins.

2. Slice egg tofu. Dice spring onion. Mince garlic. Dice hot pepper.

3. Heat the rice bran oil, stir fry garlic, put in mince pork and stir fry until mix well.

4. Put in soy sauce, sugar, oyster sauce, stir fry until well done and take out.

5. Put egg tofu on the plate, put in mince pork and hot pepper, steam 10 mins with high heat.

6. Put in spring onion and boiled oil.

