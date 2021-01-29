臘腸雞腎炒荷蘭豆

材料：

臘腸 1條

雞腎 3個

荷蘭豆 適量

麵豉醬 1茶匙

紹興酒 2茶匙

薑 2片

大紅辣椒 1隻

胡椒粉 少許

糖、鹽、生抽各少許

做法：

1. 把臘腸蒸熟，切片；撕去荷蘭豆兩旁纖維；拍扁薑；把辣椒切粒。

2. 把雞腎切片，下胡椒粉、薑、紹興酒、鹽、糖、生抽及油醃雞腎。

3. 下油，把雞腎炒至剛熟，蓋上煮2分鐘，開蓋炒勻，下臘腸炒香，蓋上略煮，取出。

4. 下辣椒炒香，下荷蘭豆，落糖調味，之後灒酒，下麵豉醬炒，放回臘腸及雞腎炒勻，熄火，炒勻盛上碟。

Stir-fried Chinese sausage, chicken kidney and snow pea

Ingredients:

Chinese preserved sausage 1 pc

Chicken kidney 3 pcs

Snow peas some

Fermented bean paste 1 tsp

Shaoxing wine 2 tsp

Ginger 2 slices

Long chili 1 pc

Ground white pepper a little bit

Sugar, salt and light soy sauce a little bit for each

Directions:

1. Steam the Chinese preserved sausage until cooked, then slice. Trim the ends of the snow peas and remove the thin string from both sides. Press the ginger. Slice the chili.

2. Slice the chicken kidney, marinate the kidney with white pepper, ginger, Shaoxing wine, some salt, some light soy sauce, sugar, and oil.

3. Fry the chicken kidney, cover and cook for 2 mins, open lid, stir fry the Chinese preserved sausage together. Cover, simmer for a while, take out.

4. Fry the chili, put snow peas in pan, season with some sugar, sizzle with some wine, add fermented bean paste in. Put the Chinese preserved sausage and chicken kidney back, stir frying. Off heat, serve after mix.

