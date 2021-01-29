紅咖喱番茄骨

材料：

排骨 適量

泰式紅咖喱醬 2湯匙

番茄 4個（大）

薑 8片

洋葱（小）1個

茄汁 2湯匙

糖 1湯匙

水 半碗

紹興酒 少許

做法：

1. 把薑切片；把洋葱切半，再切幼；把3個番茄切細件；另一個番茄切6份。

2. 煲中下紹興酒、薑片，放入排骨氽水，取出。

3. 下油爆香薑片，取出。下洋葱爆香，之後下紅咖喱醬，加入少許水炒香。

4. 下排骨炒，下細件番茄、茄汁，加少許水，攪勻。放回薑片，下鹽及糖調味。

5. 蓋上，小火燜45-60分鐘。開蓋，轉大火收汁並把番茄壓爛，之後下剩餘番茄，蓋上煮1分鐘，熄火，盛上碟。

Braised pork ribs with red curry paste and tomatoes

Ingredients:

Pork ribs some

Thai red curry paste 2 tbsp

Tomato (large) 4 pcs

Ginger 8 slices

Onion (small) 1pc

Ketchup 2 tbsp

Sugar 1 tbsp

Water ½ bowl

Shaoxing wine a little bit

Directions:

1. Slice the ginger. Halve the onion, then finely chop. Cut 3 of the tomatoes into small chunks. Cut one of the tomato into 6 pieces.

2. Add some Shaoxing wine and ginger in a saucepan, then blanch the pork ribs, take out.

3. Fry the ginger until fragrant, take out. Then fry the onion until fragrant, put red curry paste in, fry with a little bit water.

4. Put the pork ribs in pan, fry together with the small chunks of tomatoes, add ketchup, a little bit water, stir well. Put the ginger slices back, season with some salt and sugar

5. Cover, simmer for about 45-60 mins with low heat. Open lid, reduce the sauce with high heat, press the tomatoes. Add the remaining tomatoes together, cover, cook for 1 more min. Off heat, serve hot.

