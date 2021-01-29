紅咖喱番茄骨
材料：
排骨 適量
泰式紅咖喱醬 2湯匙
番茄 4個（大）
薑 8片
洋葱（小）1個
茄汁 2湯匙
糖 1湯匙
水 半碗
紹興酒 少許
做法：
1. 把薑切片；把洋葱切半，再切幼；把3個番茄切細件；另一個番茄切6份。
2. 煲中下紹興酒、薑片，放入排骨氽水，取出。
3. 下油爆香薑片，取出。下洋葱爆香，之後下紅咖喱醬，加入少許水炒香。
4. 下排骨炒，下細件番茄、茄汁，加少許水，攪勻。放回薑片，下鹽及糖調味。
5. 蓋上，小火燜45-60分鐘。開蓋，轉大火收汁並把番茄壓爛，之後下剩餘番茄，蓋上煮1分鐘，熄火，盛上碟。
Braised pork ribs with red curry paste and tomatoes
Ingredients:
Pork ribs some
Thai red curry paste 2 tbsp
Tomato (large) 4 pcs
Ginger 8 slices
Onion (small) 1pc
Ketchup 2 tbsp
Sugar 1 tbsp
Water ½ bowl
Shaoxing wine a little bit
Directions:
1. Slice the ginger. Halve the onion, then finely chop. Cut 3 of the tomatoes into small chunks. Cut one of the tomato into 6 pieces.
2. Add some Shaoxing wine and ginger in a saucepan, then blanch the pork ribs, take out.
3. Fry the ginger until fragrant, take out. Then fry the onion until fragrant, put red curry paste in, fry with a little bit water.
4. Put the pork ribs in pan, fry together with the small chunks of tomatoes, add ketchup, a little bit water, stir well. Put the ginger slices back, season with some salt and sugar
5. Cover, simmer for about 45-60 mins with low heat. Open lid, reduce the sauce with high heat, press the tomatoes. Add the remaining tomatoes together, cover, cook for 1 more min. Off heat, serve hot.
-----------------------------
免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！
-----------------------------
工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！
-----------------------------
《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！
-----------------------------
《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多