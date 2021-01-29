豆乾炒三絲

材料：

五香豆腐乾 3件

西芹 2條

青瓜仔 1條

小甘筍 半條

腐乳 1磚

麻油 1湯匙

糖 1茶匙

做法：

1. 把豆乾切條；刨去甘筍皮切半，切片，切幼絲; 把青瓜切半，切片，再切絲。

2. 刨去西芹粗纖維，切段及切絲。

3. 混合腐乳及麻油，下糖攪勻。

4. 把豆腐乾氽水，取出隔水。

5. 下油炒香豆乾，以鹽調味。下西芹、甘筍炒勻，再撒少許鹽，最後下青瓜，下腐乳醬炒勻，熄火，上碟。

Stir-fried dried tofu and vegetable strips

Ingredients:

Five spice dried tofu 3 pcs

Celery 2 stalks

Baby cucumber 1 pc

Small carrot ½ pc

Fermented bean curd 1 cube

Roasted sesame oil 1 tbsp

Sugar 1 tsp

Directions:

1. Cut the dried tofu into strips. Peel the carrot, halve and slice, then cut it into strips. Halve the cucumber, slice and cut it into strips.

2. Peel the tough strings off from the celery, cut it into strips.

3. Mix fermented bean curd and sesame seed oil, season with some sugar.

4. Blanch the dried tofu, take out and drain.

5. Fry the dried tofu in hot oil, season with some salt. Put celery and carrot strips in pan, season with a little bit salt. Stir-fry the cucumber strips together. Put the fermented bean curd paste in, mix and stir fry. Off heat, serve hot.

