蘋果雪梨乾瘦肉花旗參湯

材料：

蘋果 4個

雪梨乾 10片

瘦肉 1件

花旗參 適量

麥冬 1/3碗

南北杏 適量

無花果 3粒

做法：

1. 把蘋果切4份，去除蘋果心；把瘦肉切件，氽水，取出。

2. 煲中放入熱水，下蘋果、梨乾、豬肉、無花果、南北杏、花旗參、麥冬。

3. 蓋上，中小火煲2小時，熄火，盛上碗。

Apple and dried pear soup with pork and American ginseng root

Ingredients:

Apple 4 pcs

Dried pear 10 slices

Lean pork 1 pc

American ginseng root some

Dwarf lilyturf tuber 1/3 bowl

Chinese sweet and bitter almond some

Dried figs 3 pcs

Directions:

1. Quarter the apples, remove the core. Cut the lean pork into few pcs, then blanch, take out and drain.

2. Put apple in a casserole filled with hot water, add in dried pear, lean pork, dried fig, Chinese sweet and bitter almond, American ginseng root and the dwarf lilyturf tuber together.

3. Cover, boil for 2 hours with mid-low heat. Off heat, serve hot.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android