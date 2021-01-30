韓式辣雞腳
材料：
雞腳10隻
炒香芝麻1茶匙
蒜頭3粒
辣椒1隻 (隨意添加)
葱1棵
洋葱1/4個
調味料：
韓式辣醬 1湯匙
茄汁2湯匙
辣椒粉1/2茶匙
酒1茶匙
油1/2茶匙
水240毫升
鹽1茶匙
糖1/8茶匙
胡椒粉1/4茶匙
麻油1/4茶匙
老抽1/4茶匙
做法：
1. 先剪走雞腳腳趾，以凍水下鍋煮滾，汆水3-4分鐘，拿起沖水洗淨備用。
2. 將洋葱、葱花、辣椒切粒。
3. 油放入鑊再燒熱，加入洋葱，蒜茸炒香，放入所有調味料炒香，再下雞腳煮滾後轉小火，炆20-30分鐘至軟腍後，調大火收汁，加麻油，最後放入葱花和芝麻即成。
Korean-Style Spicy Chicken Feet
Ingredients:
Chicken feet 10 pcs
Roasted sesame 1 tsp
Garlic 3 cloves
Chilli pepper 1 pc (add more to taste)
Scallion 1 bunch
Onion 1/4 pc
Seasoning:
Gochujang 1 tbsp
Ketchup 2 tbsp
Chilli pepper powder 1/2 tsp
Rice wine 1 tsp
Oil 1/2 tsp
Water 240ml
Salt 1 tsp
Sugar 1/8 tsp
White pepper 1/4 tsp
Sesame oil 1/4 tsp
Dark soy sauce 1/4 tsp
Method:
1. Cut the nails on chicken feet with scissors, then tip into a pot of cold water, bring to a boil, blanch for 3-4 minutes, drain and rinse, set aside.
2. Dice onion, scallion and chilli pepper.
3. Add oil in a heated wok, sauté onion and garlic, add all of the seasoning, sauté, tip chicken feet into the wok, bring to a boil, then turn to low heat, braise for 20-30 minutes until softened, turn to high heat to thicken the sauce, add sesame oil, garnish with chopped scallion and sesame.
-----------------------------
免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！
-----------------------------
工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！
-----------------------------
《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！
-----------------------------
《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多