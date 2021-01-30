韓式辣雞腳

材料：

雞腳10隻

炒香芝麻1茶匙

蒜頭3粒

辣椒1隻 (隨意添加)

葱1棵

洋葱1/4個

調味料：

韓式辣醬 1湯匙

茄汁2湯匙

辣椒粉1/2茶匙

酒1茶匙

油1/2茶匙

水240毫升

鹽1茶匙

糖1/8茶匙

胡椒粉1/4茶匙

麻油1/4茶匙

老抽1/4茶匙

做法：

1. 先剪走雞腳腳趾，以凍水下鍋煮滾，汆水3-4分鐘，拿起沖水洗淨備用。

2. 將洋葱、葱花、辣椒切粒。

3. 油放入鑊再燒熱，加入洋葱，蒜茸炒香，放入所有調味料炒香，再下雞腳煮滾後轉小火，炆20-30分鐘至軟腍後，調大火收汁，加麻油，最後放入葱花和芝麻即成。

Korean-Style Spicy Chicken Feet

Ingredients:

Chicken feet 10 pcs

Roasted sesame 1 tsp

Garlic 3 cloves

Chilli pepper 1 pc (add more to taste)

Scallion 1 bunch

Onion 1/4 pc

Seasoning:

Gochujang 1 tbsp

Ketchup 2 tbsp

Chilli pepper powder 1/2 tsp

Rice wine 1 tsp

Oil 1/2 tsp

Water 240ml

Salt 1 tsp

Sugar 1/8 tsp

White pepper 1/4 tsp

Sesame oil 1/4 tsp

Dark soy sauce 1/4 tsp

Method:

1. Cut the nails on chicken feet with scissors, then tip into a pot of cold water, bring to a boil, blanch for 3-4 minutes, drain and rinse, set aside.

2. Dice onion, scallion and chilli pepper.

3. Add oil in a heated wok, sauté onion and garlic, add all of the seasoning, sauté, tip chicken feet into the wok, bring to a boil, then turn to low heat, braise for 20-30 minutes until softened, turn to high heat to thicken the sauce, add sesame oil, garnish with chopped scallion and sesame.

