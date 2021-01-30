碧綠炒鮑魚

材料：

蘆筍200克

鮑魚5隻

紅蘿蔔 5片

雲耳4塊

冬菇2隻

蒜茸1茶匙

薑3片

荷蘭豆30克

調味料：

鹽1/4茶匙

糖1/4茶匙

蠔油1湯匙

胡椒粉少許

麻油少許

紹酒 適量

生粉水 適量

做法：

1. 將鮑魚洗淨，離殼取肉，去內臟，挑出鮑魚嘴；用刷清潔底部，切花，氽水兩分鐘，沖水冷卻。

2. 雲耳和冬菇預先浸水，冬菇切花；將蘆筍切段，撕走荷蘭豆頭尾部份纖維。

3. 鑊放入油、薑、紅蘿蔔、冬菇炒香，放入蒜茸、雲耳、荷蘭豆、蘆筍、紹酒和少許水炒2分鐘，放入鮑魚煮滾，加入已混合的調味醬料炒勻，用生粉水打芡，完成。

Sautéed Abalone with Assorted Vegetables

Ingredients:

Asparagus 200g

Abalone 5 pcs

Carrot 5 slices

Cloud ear mushroom 4 pcs

Dried Shiitake mushroom 2 pcs

Minced garlic 1 tsp

Ginger 3 slices

Snow peas 30g

Seasoning:

Salt 1/4 tsp

Sugar 1/4 tsp

Oyster sauce 1 tbsp

White pepper little

Sesame oil little

Shaoxing wine some

Corn starch and water mixture some

Method:

1. Rinse and shell abalones, remove the viscera and mouth; scrub the bottom, make a few crisscrossing cuts with a knife, blanch for 2 minutes, rinse under running water to cool.

2. Soak cloud ear and Shiitake mushroom until softened, then make cross cuts on the Shiitake mushrooms. Cut asparagus into sections, string snow peas.

3. Add oil in a heated work, sauté ginger, carrot and Shiitake mushrooms, then add minced garlic, cloud ear mushroom, snow peas, asparagus, Shaoxing wine and a little water, sauté for 2 minutes, tip the abalones, bring to a boil, stir in seasoning mixture, then thicken the sauce with corn starch and water mixture, serve.

