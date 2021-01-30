紫菜雞肉卷

材料：

雞髀 1隻

雞蛋 3隻

甘筍 1/4條

洋葱 1/4個

冬菇 3隻

紫菜 2片

沙律醬 適量

醃雞肉材料：

鹽 1/2茶匙

糖 1/2茶匙

蠔油 1茶匙

胡椒粉 1/4茶匙

麻油 1/4茶匙

鷹粟粉 2茶匙

雞蛋 1隻

做法：

1. 將雞髀肉洗淨抹乾水分，去皮去骨去筋位，然後剁成雞蓉，放入大碗中，放入醃雞肉材料，醃15分鐘。

2. 將冬菇、紅蘿蔔和洋葱切碎，放入雞蓉攪拌。

3. 打拂3隻雞蛋，凍鑊下油燒至有白煙，調至小火，倒入蛋漿煎成蛋皮。

4. 將一塊蛋皮放在大碟上，鋪上一片紫菜，將雞蓉平均抹在紫菜面上，將蛋皮紫菜捲成條狀，摺口位向下。

5. 將紫菜卷放入已燒滾的鍋內，蒸13-15分鐘，之後拿出來放涼。

6. 紫菜雞肉卷切成1厘米厚件，上碟配以沙律醬食用即成。

Seaweed and Chicken Rolls

Ingredients:

Chicken thigh 1pc

Egg 3 pcs

Carrot 1/4 pc

Onion 1/4 pc

Dried Shiitake mushroom 3 pcs

Dried seaweed 2 sheets

Mayonnaise some

Marinade for chicken:

Salt 1/2 tsp

Sugar 1/2 tsp

Oyster sauce 1 tsp

White pepper 1/4 tsp

Sesame oil 1/4 tsp

Corn starch 2 tsp

Egg 1 pc

Method:

1. Rinse chicken thigh, blot dry; skin, debone and remove tendons, then mince with knife, transfer into a big bowl, add marinade and marinate for 15 minutes.

2. Chop mushrooms, carrot and onion, add to minced chicken, mix well.

3. Beat three eggs. Add oil into a wok, then turn to high heat until the oil smokes, turn to low heat, pour in beaten eggs to make thin sheets of omelette.

4. Transfer an omelette to a large plate, place a sheet of seaweed on top, then spread the minced chicken evenly over; roll up the omelette and seaweed, place the opening at the bottom.

5. Boil a pot of water, steam the rolls for 13-15 minutes, then remove from pot to cool.

6. Cut the rolls into 1cm-thick slices, serve with mayonnaise.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android