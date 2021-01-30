紫菜雞肉卷
材料：
雞髀 1隻
雞蛋 3隻
甘筍 1/4條
洋葱 1/4個
冬菇 3隻
紫菜 2片
沙律醬 適量
醃雞肉材料：
鹽 1/2茶匙
糖 1/2茶匙
蠔油 1茶匙
胡椒粉 1/4茶匙
麻油 1/4茶匙
鷹粟粉 2茶匙
雞蛋 1隻
做法：
1. 將雞髀肉洗淨抹乾水分，去皮去骨去筋位，然後剁成雞蓉，放入大碗中，放入醃雞肉材料，醃15分鐘。
2. 將冬菇、紅蘿蔔和洋葱切碎，放入雞蓉攪拌。
3. 打拂3隻雞蛋，凍鑊下油燒至有白煙，調至小火，倒入蛋漿煎成蛋皮。
4. 將一塊蛋皮放在大碟上，鋪上一片紫菜，將雞蓉平均抹在紫菜面上，將蛋皮紫菜捲成條狀，摺口位向下。
5. 將紫菜卷放入已燒滾的鍋內，蒸13-15分鐘，之後拿出來放涼。
6. 紫菜雞肉卷切成1厘米厚件，上碟配以沙律醬食用即成。
Seaweed and Chicken Rolls
Ingredients:
Chicken thigh 1pc
Egg 3 pcs
Carrot 1/4 pc
Onion 1/4 pc
Dried Shiitake mushroom 3 pcs
Dried seaweed 2 sheets
Mayonnaise some
Marinade for chicken:
Salt 1/2 tsp
Sugar 1/2 tsp
Oyster sauce 1 tsp
White pepper 1/4 tsp
Sesame oil 1/4 tsp
Corn starch 2 tsp
Egg 1 pc
Method:
1. Rinse chicken thigh, blot dry; skin, debone and remove tendons, then mince with knife, transfer into a big bowl, add marinade and marinate for 15 minutes.
2. Chop mushrooms, carrot and onion, add to minced chicken, mix well.
3. Beat three eggs. Add oil into a wok, then turn to high heat until the oil smokes, turn to low heat, pour in beaten eggs to make thin sheets of omelette.
4. Transfer an omelette to a large plate, place a sheet of seaweed on top, then spread the minced chicken evenly over; roll up the omelette and seaweed, place the opening at the bottom.
5. Boil a pot of water, steam the rolls for 13-15 minutes, then remove from pot to cool.
6. Cut the rolls into 1cm-thick slices, serve with mayonnaise.
