杞子紙包蒸魚

材料：

鱈魚200克

本菇100克

葱2條

薑2片

杞子1茶匙

米酒30毫升

牛油紙 1大張

醃料：

糖少許

胡椒粉少許

蠔油半茶匙

紹酒1茶匙

麻油 少許

粟粉1茶匙

做法：

1. 杞子浸水，本菇去底部，切薑絲。魚切大塊，加醃料拌勻。

2. 牛油紙鋪好，放上部份薑絲、魚塊和本菇，再撒薑絲、葱和杞子，加入米酒，封起紙包，蓋上蒸10分鐘。

3. 打開封包，剪走多餘牛油紙，撒葱花。

Wolfberries and fish parcel

Ingredients:

Cod fish 200g

Marmoreal mushroom 100g

Green onion 2 pcs

Ginger 2 slices

Wolfberries 1 teaspoon

Rice wine 30ml

Baking paper 1pc

Marinade:

Sugar Little

Pepper Little

Oyster sauce ½ teaspoon

Shao Xing wine 1 teaspoon

Sesame oil Little

Cornstarch 1 teaspoon

Steps:

1. Soak wolfberries with water. Cut the base of marmoreal mushrooms. Cut ginger in strips. Cut fish in large chunks and marinate with marinade.

2. Put baking paper on plate, then put on part of ginger, fish and marmoreal mushroom. Put more ginger and green onion. Put on wolfberries and rice wine. Seal the wrap. Cover the lid and steam for 10 minutes.

3. Open the wrap, cut out extra baking paper and put on green onion.

