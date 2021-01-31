辣泡菜椰菜炒五花肉

材料：

五花腩200克

泡菜80克

椰菜150克

甘筍半條

葱3條

辣椒2條

蒜頭1瓣

紹酒少許

生抽少許

老抽少許

韓式辣醬1湯匙

做法：

1. 五花肉切片再切條，椰菜切絲，切葱花。甘筍削皮，刨絲，辣椒切絲。蒜頭切片。

2. 燒熱油，爆香五花腩，加蒜片，灒紹酒。

3. 加泡菜和甘筍同炒，加入生抽、老抽和辣醬，加椰菜炒至軟身，加辣椒和葱花炒勻，灒紹酒。

Sauteed pork belly with kimchi

Ingredients:

Pork belly 200g

Kimchi 80g

Cabbage 150g

Carrot ½ pc

Green onion 3 pcs

Chili 2 pcs

Garlic 1 clove

Shao Xing wine Little

Soy sauce Little

Dark soy sauce Little

Korean chili sauce 1 Tablespoon

Steps:

1. Cut pork belly in slices and cut in strips. Cut cabbage in strips. Shred green onion. Peel carrot and shred with grater. Cut chili in strips and slice garlic.

2. Heat the oil, stir fry pork belly. Then put in garlic, pour in Shao Xing wine.

3. Put in kimchi, carrot, soy sauce and dark soy sauce. Put in Korean chili sauce and stir fry with cabbage. Put in chili, green onion and Shao Xing wine.

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

