金瓜炒粉絲

材料：

金瓜100克

大紅椒半隻

葱3條

蒜頭1瓣

本菇80克

粉絲100克

清湯100毫升

蠔油1茶匙

糖少許

鹽少許

老抽1茶匙

做法：

1. 粉絲浸水，紅椒切條，切葱花，蒜頭切片，本菇撕開。金瓜削皮，刨絲。

2. 燒熱油，爆蒜片，加入金瓜和本菇，再加入清湯100毫升，蓋上收中火煮2分鐘。

3. 加辣椒和葱，再加蠔油和糖，加入粉絲，大火收水。加鹽和老抽拌勻。

Sauteed vermicelli with squash

Ingredients:

Squash 100g

Large chili ½ pc

Green onion 3 pcs

Garlic 1 clove

Marmoreal mushroom 80g

Vermicelli 100g

Chicken broth 100ml

Oyster sauce 1 teaspoon

Sugar Little

Salt Little

Dark soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Steps:

1. Soak vermicelli in water. Cut chili in strips. Shred green onion. Slice garlic. Tear out marmoreal mushrooms. Peel and shred squash with grater.

2. Heat the oil, stir fry garlic, squash, marmoreal mushroom and chicken broth. Cover the lid and cook in 2 minutes.

3. Put in chili and green onion. Put in oyster sauce and sugar. Cook vermicelli in high heat until it absorbs the broth. Put in salt and dark soy sauce.

