冬瓜甘筍豬腳湯

材料：

冬瓜300克

甘筍1條

薑2片

豬腳400克

紹酒少許

水1.5公升

做法：

1. 水中加紹酒、薑，豬手汆水。甘筍削皮，滾刀切塊。冬瓜去籽， 切大塊。

2. 煲滾1.5公升水，加入豬腳、冬瓜、甘筍和薑，蓋上收中細火煲1小時，撇走多餘油分。

Winter melon and pig knuckles soup

Ingredients:

Winter melon 300g

Carrot 1 pc

Ginger 2 slices

Pig knuckle 400g

Shao Xing wine Little

Water 1.5L

Steps:

1. Put Shao Xing wine and ginger in water. Blanch pig knuckles. Peel carrot and cut it into hob blocks. Take out winter melon seeds and cut the melon in chunks.

2. Boil 1.5L of water, put in pig knuckle, winter melon, carrot and ginger. Cover the lid and cook in mid low heat for 1 hour. Take out excess oil.

