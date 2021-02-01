栗子合掌瓜煲瘦肉湯

材料：

栗子 200克

合掌瓜 1個

瘦肉 300克

粟米 1條

南北杏 30克

蜜棗4粒

鹽 適量

步驟：

1. 將栗子放入滾水，煮1分鐘，再取出，然後用毛巾去栗子皮。

2. 合掌瓜去皮、切件、去心；粟米切件。

3. 瘦肉切件、汆水、洗淨。

4. 將所有材料放入滾水，蓋上蓋，轉小火煲2小時，最後加入適量鹽。

Pork Lean Soup with Chestnut and Chayote Melon

Ingredients:

Chestnut 200g

Chayote melon 1 pc

Pork lean 300g

Corn 1 pc

Apricot kernel 30g

Sweet jujube 4 pcs

Salt some

Steps:

1. Put chestnut into boiling water cook 1 min and take out, then use towel peel chestnut.

2. Peel chayote melon, cut into pieces and cored. Cut corn into pieces.

3. Cut pork lean into pieces, blanch and wash.

4. Put all ingredients into boiling water, cover the lid and cook 2 hours with low heat, finally put in some salt.

