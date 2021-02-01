鹹魚蒸排骨

材料：

鹹魚 50克

排骨 200克

糖 1湯匙

蒜頭 3瓣

紹興酒 1湯匙

生粉 2茶匙

步驟‌：

1. 以大火蒸鹹魚20分鐘，再去骨、壓成蓉；蒜頭切碎。

2. 排骨印乾水分，將紹興酒、鹹魚、糖、蒜頭加入排骨，醃30分鐘。

3. 加入生粉，攪拌均勻，以大火蒸排骨20分鐘。

Steamed Pork Ribs with Salted Fish

Ingredients:

Salted fish 50g

Pork ribs 200g

Sugar 1 tablespoon

Garlic 3 slices

Shao xing wine 1 tablespoon

Cornstarch 2 teaspoons

Steps:

1. Steam salted fish 20 mins with high heat, then debone and crush. Mince garlic.

2. Wipe pork ribs with kitchen paper, put Shao xing wine, salted fish, sugar and garlic into pork ribs, marinate 30 mins.

3. Put in cornstarch and mix well, steam pork ribs 20 mins with high heat.

