蒜香牛油清酒煮沙白

材料：

沙白 600克

蒜頭 10瓣

洋葱 1/2個

牛油 3湯匙

清酒 50毫升

鹽 少許

米糠油 2湯匙

步驟：

1. 沙白浸鹽水，以助吐沙；蒜頭攪碎；洋葱切粒。

2. 燒熱米糠油，加入蒜頭，炒至金黃色，再加入洋葱，炒3分鐘。

3. 加入牛油、沙白、清酒。

4. 蓋上蓋，煮8分鐘，最後加入少許鹽炒勻。

Braised Clams with Garlic, Butter and Sake

Ingredients:

Clam 600g

Garlic 10 slices

Onion 1/2 pc

Butter 3 tablespoons

Sake 50ml

Salt little

Rice bran oil 2 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Add salt into water, put clam in helps remove the sand. Mince garlic. Dice onion.

2. Heat the rice bran oil, put in garlic, stir fry until golden brown, then put in onion and stir fry 3 mins.

3. Put in butter, clam and sake.

4. Cover the lid and cook 8 mins, finally put in a little salt and stir well.

