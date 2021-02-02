茄汁雞翼

材料

急凍雞翼8隻

西蘭花(小)半棵

唐揚炸粉半包

茄醬3湯匙

水1湯匙

鹽 適量

白芝麻 適量

做法：

1) 雞翼抹乾水分，兩邊沾滿唐揚炸粉，放入滾油炸至金黃色，取出。

2) 西蘭花洗淨，分成小撮，放在鹽水內浸15分鐘。

3) 水滾後，加少量的鹽，放入西蘭花煮4分鐘，瀝乾水分，盛起，放在碟的中間。

4) 下油，油滾放入雞翼炒勻，加入茄醬及水，煮滾，盛起，圍成一圈，以白芝麻裝飾，即成。

Chicken Wings with Ketchup

Ingredients

8 frozen chicken wings

1/2 small broccoli

1/2 pack of Japanese Karaage powder

3 tbsp ketchup

1 tbsp water

Salt some

white sesame some

Steps:

1) Wipe dry the chicken wings Add Japanese Karaage powder and mix well with chicken wings. Deep-fry the chicken wings in the boiling oil until it turns into golden color. Dish up.

2) Wash the broccoli and cut into small pieces. Soak in the salt water for 15 minutes.

3) Heat water to boil. Add little salt and cook the broccoli for 4 minutes. Drain and dish up. Place the broccoli in the middle of the plate.

4) Heat water to boil. Add the chicken wings and stir fry. Add ketchup and water, cook to boil. Dish up and surround it as a circle on a plate. Garnish with white sesame. Ready to serve.

