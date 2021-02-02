蘋果日報慈善基金
三餸一湯｜豆腐鯪魚球煲 Fish Ball and Tofu Pot

1小時前

豆腐鯪魚球煲

材料

鯪魚半斤

豆腐1磚

唐生菜1棵

薑片3片

白胡椒粉1茶匙

鹽1茶匙

葱花 適量

水800毫升

做法：

1) 豆腐切小件。鯪魚加入葱花，以鹽和白胡椒粉調味，拌勻。唐生菜洗淨，分小撮。薑去皮切片。

2) 水滾，放入薑片，用小匙放入鯪魚球，加蓋煮5分鐘。

3) 放入豆腐件，煮3分鐘，加入唐生菜煮至軟身，以白胡椒粉和鹽調味，即成。

Fish Ball and Tofu Pot

Ingredients

300g fish paste

1 tofu

1 lettuce

3 ginger slices

1 tsp ground white pepper

1 tsp salt

Chopped spring onion some

800ml water

Steps:

1) Cut the tofu into small pieces. Season the dace paste with salt, ground white pepper and chopped spring onion. Wash the lettuce and cut into pieces. Peel and slice the ginger.

2) Heat water to boil. Add the ginger slices and fish paste ball. Cover with lid and cook for 5 minutes.

3) Add the tofu and cook for 3 minutes. Add lettuce and cook till soft. Season with ground white pepper and salt. Ready to serve.

食譜粵菜豆腐魚肉15-30分鐘
