豆腐鯪魚球煲

材料

鯪魚半斤

豆腐1磚

唐生菜1棵

薑片3片

白胡椒粉1茶匙

鹽1茶匙

葱花 適量

水800毫升

做法：

1) 豆腐切小件。鯪魚加入葱花，以鹽和白胡椒粉調味，拌勻。唐生菜洗淨，分小撮。薑去皮切片。

2) 水滾，放入薑片，用小匙放入鯪魚球，加蓋煮5分鐘。

3) 放入豆腐件，煮3分鐘，加入唐生菜煮至軟身，以白胡椒粉和鹽調味，即成。

Fish Ball and Tofu Pot

Ingredients

300g fish paste

1 tofu

1 lettuce

3 ginger slices

1 tsp ground white pepper

1 tsp salt

Chopped spring onion some

800ml water

Steps:

1) Cut the tofu into small pieces. Season the dace paste with salt, ground white pepper and chopped spring onion. Wash the lettuce and cut into pieces. Peel and slice the ginger.

2) Heat water to boil. Add the ginger slices and fish paste ball. Cover with lid and cook for 5 minutes.

3) Add the tofu and cook for 3 minutes. Add lettuce and cook till soft. Season with ground white pepper and salt. Ready to serve.

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

