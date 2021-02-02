蘋果日報慈善基金
香港
台灣
北美
香港台灣北美
我要訂閱
English

三餸一湯｜冬瓜薏米排骨湯 Barley Winter Melon Soup

1小時前

冬瓜薏米排骨湯

相關新聞：三餸一湯｜茄汁雞翼 Chicken Wings with Ketchup

材料

冬瓜1件

相關新聞：三餸一湯｜香檸可樂牛仔骨 Pan-fried beef short ribs with Lemon & Coke

豬尾骨600克

生薏米1湯匙

熟薏米1湯匙

薑片3片

葱段 適量

水2公升

鹽1茶匙

做法：

1) 冬瓜去皮去瓤，切件。

2) 水滾，加入薑片及葱段，放入豬尾骨汆水30秒，盛起。

3) 水滾，放入豬尾骨煲10分鐘，加入生熟薏米及冬瓜，加蓋煲煮8-10分鐘至冬瓜軟身，以鹽調味，即成。

Barley Winter Melon Soup

Ingredients

1 winter melon

600g pork bone

1 tbsp raw coix seeds

1 tbsp cooked coix seeds

3 ginger slices

Spring onion some

2 litre water

1 tsp salt

Steps:

1) Remove the skin and seed of the winter melon. Cut it into pieces.

2) In a pot, bring the water to boil and blanch the pork bone for 30 seconds. Drain and set aside.

3) Heat water to boil. Add the pork bone and cook for 10 minutes. Add the raw & cooked coix seeds and winter melon. Cover with lid and cook for 8-10 minutes until the winter melon is soft. Season with salt. Ready to serve.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android

食譜粵菜湯水蔬菜豬肉30-60分鐘
一格照片，一個故事，Follow蘋果Instagram！
BannerBanner