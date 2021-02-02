冬瓜薏米排骨湯

材料

冬瓜1件

豬尾骨600克

生薏米1湯匙

熟薏米1湯匙

薑片3片

葱段 適量

水2公升

鹽1茶匙

做法：

1) 冬瓜去皮去瓤，切件。

2) 水滾，加入薑片及葱段，放入豬尾骨汆水30秒，盛起。

3) 水滾，放入豬尾骨煲10分鐘，加入生熟薏米及冬瓜，加蓋煲煮8-10分鐘至冬瓜軟身，以鹽調味，即成。

Barley Winter Melon Soup

Ingredients

1 winter melon

600g pork bone

1 tbsp raw coix seeds

1 tbsp cooked coix seeds

3 ginger slices

Spring onion some

2 litre water

1 tsp salt

Steps:

1) Remove the skin and seed of the winter melon. Cut it into pieces.

2) In a pot, bring the water to boil and blanch the pork bone for 30 seconds. Drain and set aside.

3) Heat water to boil. Add the pork bone and cook for 10 minutes. Add the raw & cooked coix seeds and winter melon. Cover with lid and cook for 8-10 minutes until the winter melon is soft. Season with salt. Ready to serve.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android