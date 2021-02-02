香檸可樂牛仔骨

材料

急凍牛仔骨3條

檸檬(刨皮及切片裝飾用)半個

洋葱(切絲)半個

即磨黑椒少許

海鹽少許

調味汁

檸檬 (榨汁)半個約20毫升

可樂約160毫升

生粉2茶匙

糖1湯匙

生抽1茶匙

鹽1/4茶匙

做法：

1) 牛仔骨解凍洗淨，瀝乾水分，切小件。以即磨黑椒及海鹽調味，醃約15分鐘。

2) 洋葱去皮切絲。檸檬分別半個榨汁，半個切片。

3) 把檸檬汁與「調味汁」其他材料拌勻。

4) 下油，油滾放入牛仔骨，煎約2分鐘。翻轉煎約2分鐘至金黃色，盛起。

5) 洋葱絲炒至軟身，盛起。

6) 預備另一隻烤鑊，倒入調味汁煮滾，放入已煎好的牛仔骨及洋葱絲，與調味汁炒勻，醬汁變濃稠，上碟，灑上適量的檸檬絲及以檸檬片裝飾，即成。

Pan-fried beef short ribs with Lemon & Coke

Ingredients:

3 frozen beef short ribs

1/2 lemon (peel and slice)

1/2 onion (shredded)

Black pepper little

Sea salt little

Seasoning sauce

20ml lemon juice

160ml coke

2 tsp corn starch

1 tbsp sugar

1 tsp light soy sauce

1/4 tsp salt

Steps:

1) Defrost the beef short ribs. Wipe dry and cut into pieces. Season with black pepper and salt, marinade for 15 minutes.

2) Peel and shred the onion. Press 1/2 lemon into juice and cut 1/2 lemon into slices.

3) Mix all seasonings with the lemon juice.

4) Heat oil to boil. Add the beef short ribs and pan fry for 2 minutes. Flip into another side and pan fry 2 more minutes until golden brown. Dish up.

5) Stir fry the shredded onion until it’s soft and tender. Dish up.

6) Prepare another pan. Pour in the seasoning sauce and cook to boil. Add the cooked beef short ribs and shredded onion. Stir well with the seasoning sauce until it’s thickened. Dish up. Garnish with lemon zest and lemon slices. Ready to serve.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android