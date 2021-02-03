檸檬白雲雞翼

材料：

雞翼 8隻

辣椒2隻

糖 250克

白醋 300毫升

魚露 2湯匙

水 300毫升

檸檬 1個

乾葱2粒

薑 50克

花椒 少許

八角 3粒

步驟‌：

1. 乾葱切粒；辣椒切粒；薑切片。

2. 半個檸檬榨汁，半個檸檬切粒。

3. 燒熱鑊，加入白醋、魚露、水、辣椒、糖、煮至滾起，取出醬汁，放入雪櫃冷藏4小時。

4. 煲滾水，加入乾葱、薑、花椒、八角。

5. 加入雞翼，蓋上蓋，以大火煮8分鐘，再取出雞翼，放入冰水浸10分鐘。

6. 將雞翼加入至醬汁，加入檸檬汁、檸檬粒，蓋上冷藏六小時。

Chicken Wings with Lemon and White Spice Sauce

Ingredients:

Chicken wings 8 pcs

Hot pepper 2 pcs

Sugar 250g

Vinegar 300ml

Fish sauce 2 tablespoons

Water 300ml

Lemon 1 pc

Dried shallot 2 pcs

Ginger 50g

Sichuan peppercorn little

Star anise 3 pcs

Steps:

1. Dice dried shallot. Dice hot pepper. Slice ginger.

2. Squeeze 1/2 lemon. Dice 1/2 lemon.

3. Heat the pan, put in vinegar, fish sauce, water, hot pepper, sugar and cook until boil, take out the sauce and put in refrigerator for 4 hours.

4. Boil the water, put in dried shallot, ginger, Sichuan peppercorn and star anise.

5. Put in chicken wings, cover the lid and cook 8 mins with high heat, take out chicken wings and soak in ice water 10 mins.

6. Put chicken wings into the sauce, then put in lemon juice and diced lemon. Cover lid, put in refrigerator for 6 hours.

-----------------------------

