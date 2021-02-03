檸檬白雲雞翼
材料：
雞翼 8隻
辣椒2隻
糖 250克
白醋 300毫升
魚露 2湯匙
水 300毫升
檸檬 1個
乾葱2粒
薑 50克
花椒 少許
八角 3粒
步驟：
1. 乾葱切粒；辣椒切粒；薑切片。
2. 半個檸檬榨汁，半個檸檬切粒。
3. 燒熱鑊，加入白醋、魚露、水、辣椒、糖、煮至滾起，取出醬汁，放入雪櫃冷藏4小時。
4. 煲滾水，加入乾葱、薑、花椒、八角。
5. 加入雞翼，蓋上蓋，以大火煮8分鐘，再取出雞翼，放入冰水浸10分鐘。
6. 將雞翼加入至醬汁，加入檸檬汁、檸檬粒，蓋上冷藏六小時。
Chicken Wings with Lemon and White Spice Sauce
Ingredients:
Chicken wings 8 pcs
Hot pepper 2 pcs
Sugar 250g
Vinegar 300ml
Fish sauce 2 tablespoons
Water 300ml
Lemon 1 pc
Dried shallot 2 pcs
Ginger 50g
Sichuan peppercorn little
Star anise 3 pcs
Steps:
1. Dice dried shallot. Dice hot pepper. Slice ginger.
2. Squeeze 1/2 lemon. Dice 1/2 lemon.
3. Heat the pan, put in vinegar, fish sauce, water, hot pepper, sugar and cook until boil, take out the sauce and put in refrigerator for 4 hours.
4. Boil the water, put in dried shallot, ginger, Sichuan peppercorn and star anise.
5. Put in chicken wings, cover the lid and cook 8 mins with high heat, take out chicken wings and soak in ice water 10 mins.
6. Put chicken wings into the sauce, then put in lemon juice and diced lemon. Cover lid, put in refrigerator for 6 hours.
-----------------------------
免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！
-----------------------------
工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！
-----------------------------
《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！
-----------------------------
《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多