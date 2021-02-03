蛋白羽衣甘藍湯

材料：

羽衣甘藍 200克

蛋 1隻

薑 30克

糖 1茶匙

紹興酒 1湯匙

鹽 適量

生粉水 少許

米糠油 1湯匙

步驟：

1. 羽衣甘藍取葉；薑切絲；蛋取蛋白。

2. 燒熱米糠油，炒香薑，加入羽衣甘藍、紹興酒、糖，炒至均勻。

3. 加入水，蓋上蓋，煮10分鐘。

4. 用直立式攪拌機將湯攪拌均勻。

5. 煮至滾起，加入鹽、生粉水，熄火加入蛋白，攪拌均勻。

Kale Soup with Egg White

Ingredients:

Kale 200g

Egg 1 pc

Ginger 30g

Sugar 1 teaspoon

Shao xing wine 1 tablespoon

Salt some

Cornstarch water little

Rice bran oil 1 tablespoon

Steps:

1. Take kale leaf. Shred ginger. Take egg white.

2. Heat the rice bran oil, stir fry ginger, put in kale, Shao xing wine, sugar and stir fry until mix well.

3. Put in water, cover the lid and cook 10 mins.

4. Use hand blender mix the soup.

5. Cook until boil, put in salt and cornstarch water, off the heat and put in egg white and mix well.

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

