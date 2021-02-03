蛋白羽衣甘藍湯
材料：
羽衣甘藍 200克
蛋 1隻
薑 30克
糖 1茶匙
紹興酒 1湯匙
鹽 適量
生粉水 少許
米糠油 1湯匙
步驟：
1. 羽衣甘藍取葉；薑切絲；蛋取蛋白。
2. 燒熱米糠油，炒香薑，加入羽衣甘藍、紹興酒、糖，炒至均勻。
3. 加入水，蓋上蓋，煮10分鐘。
4. 用直立式攪拌機將湯攪拌均勻。
5. 煮至滾起，加入鹽、生粉水，熄火加入蛋白，攪拌均勻。
Kale Soup with Egg White
Ingredients:
Kale 200g
Egg 1 pc
Ginger 30g
Sugar 1 teaspoon
Shao xing wine 1 tablespoon
Salt some
Cornstarch water little
Rice bran oil 1 tablespoon
Steps:
1. Take kale leaf. Shred ginger. Take egg white.
2. Heat the rice bran oil, stir fry ginger, put in kale, Shao xing wine, sugar and stir fry until mix well.
3. Put in water, cover the lid and cook 10 mins.
4. Use hand blender mix the soup.
5. Cook until boil, put in salt and cornstarch water, off the heat and put in egg white and mix well.
-----------------------------
免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！
-----------------------------
工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！
-----------------------------
《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！
-----------------------------
《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多