糖醋魚柳

材料：

魚柳 200克

青椒 1/4個

黃椒 1/4個

雞蛋 1隻

生粉 3湯匙

胡椒粉 少許

鹽 少許

茄汁 2湯匙

茄膏 1茶匙

白醋 3湯匙

糖 2湯匙

米糠油 300毫升

步驟：

1. 魚柳印乾水分、切件，將胡椒粉、鹽加入魚柳，攪拌均勻，醃30分鐘。

2. 青椒、黃椒，對切、去籽、切粒，雞蛋攪拌均勻。

3. 將魚柳加入雞蛋，撲上生粉。

4. 燒熱米糠油，以中火炸魚柳3分鐘，取出，瀝乾油分。

5. 以大火炸魚柳1分鐘，取出 瀝乾油分。

6. 燒熱米糠油，炒香青椒、黃椒，加入茄汁、茄膏、白醋、糖、少許水，煮2分鐘。

7. 將醬汁加到魚柳上。

Deep fried Fish Fillet with Sweet and Sour Sauce

Ingredients:

Fish fillet 200g

Green sweet pepper 1/4 pc

Yellow sweet pepper 1/4 pc

Egg 1 pc

Cornstarch 3 tablespoons

Pepper little

Salt little

Ketchup 2 tablespoons

Tomato paste 1 teaspoon

Vinegar 3 tablespoons

Sugar 2 tablespoons

Rice bran oil 300ml

Steps:

1. Wipe fish fillet with kitchen paper, cut into pieces, put pepper, salt into fish fillet, mix well and marinate 30 mins.

2. Cut green and yellow sweet pepper into two pieces, deseed and dice.

3. Beat egg, put fish fillet into egg then put in cornstarch.

4. Heat the rice bran oil, deep fry fish fillet 3 mins with mid-heat, take out and drain oil.

5. Deep fry fish fillet 1 min with high heat, take out and drain oil.

6. Heat the rice bran oil, stir fry green and yellow sweet pepper, put in ketchup and tomato paste, vinegar, sugar, a little water, cook 2 mins.

7. Put the sauce on the top of fish fillet.

