香菇醬茄子炆肉碎

材料：

香菇醬 2湯匙

茄子 1條

肉碎 200克

蒜頭 5瓣

乾葱 1個

生抽 2茶匙

蠔油 1湯匙

糖 1湯匙

紹興酒 1湯匙

麻油1湯匙

米糠油 2湯匙

步驟：

1. 將生抽、蠔油、糖加入豬肉碎，醃30分鐘。

2. 蒜頭切碎；乾葱切碎；茄子切條。

3. 燒熱米糠油，加入蒜頭、乾葱，炒至均勻。

4. 加入豬肉碎，炒至半熟，加入紹興酒、香菇醬，炒至均勻。

5. 加入水、茄子，蓋上蓋，炆10分鐘。

6. 熄火，加入麻油，炒至均勻。

Stewed Eggplant with Mushroom Sauce and Minced Pork

Ingredients:

Mushroom sauce 2 tablespoons

Eggplant 1 pc

Minced pork 200g

Garlic 5 slices

Dried shallot 1 pc

Soy sauce 2 teaspoons

Oyster sauce 1 tablespoon

Sugar 1 tablespoon

Shao xing wine 1 tablespoon

Sesame oil 1 tablespoon

Rice bran oil 2 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Put soy sauce, oyster sauce, sugar into minced pork and marinate 30 mins.

2. Mince garlic. Mince dried shallot. Cut eggplant into strips.

3. Heat the rice bran oil, put in garlic, dried shallot, stir fry until mix well.

4. Put in minced pork, stir fry until half cooked, then put in Shao xing wine and mushroom sauce and stir fry util mix well.

5. Put in water and eggplant, cover the lid and stew 10 mins.

6. Off the heat and put in sesame oil, finally stir fry until mix well.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android