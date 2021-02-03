香菇醬茄子炆肉碎
材料：
香菇醬 2湯匙
茄子 1條
肉碎 200克
蒜頭 5瓣
乾葱 1個
生抽 2茶匙
蠔油 1湯匙
糖 1湯匙
紹興酒 1湯匙
麻油1湯匙
米糠油 2湯匙
步驟：
1. 將生抽、蠔油、糖加入豬肉碎，醃30分鐘。
2. 蒜頭切碎；乾葱切碎；茄子切條。
3. 燒熱米糠油，加入蒜頭、乾葱，炒至均勻。
4. 加入豬肉碎，炒至半熟，加入紹興酒、香菇醬，炒至均勻。
5. 加入水、茄子，蓋上蓋，炆10分鐘。
6. 熄火，加入麻油，炒至均勻。
Stewed Eggplant with Mushroom Sauce and Minced Pork
Ingredients:
Mushroom sauce 2 tablespoons
Eggplant 1 pc
Minced pork 200g
Garlic 5 slices
Dried shallot 1 pc
Soy sauce 2 teaspoons
Oyster sauce 1 tablespoon
Sugar 1 tablespoon
Shao xing wine 1 tablespoon
Sesame oil 1 tablespoon
Rice bran oil 2 tablespoons
Steps:
1. Put soy sauce, oyster sauce, sugar into minced pork and marinate 30 mins.
2. Mince garlic. Mince dried shallot. Cut eggplant into strips.
3. Heat the rice bran oil, put in garlic, dried shallot, stir fry until mix well.
4. Put in minced pork, stir fry until half cooked, then put in Shao xing wine and mushroom sauce and stir fry util mix well.
5. Put in water and eggplant, cover the lid and stew 10 mins.
6. Off the heat and put in sesame oil, finally stir fry until mix well.
