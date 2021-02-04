梅子蒸鱸魚

材料：

鱸魚1條

鹹水梅2粒

醬油膏1湯匙

葱2條

薑2片

辣椒2隻

蒜頭1瓣

紹酒1茶匙

糖半茶匙

做法：

1. 鹹水梅壓爛，去核。切葱花，切薑粒，辣椒切粒，蒜頭切碎。

2. 梅子加蒜頭、 薑和辣椒，再加醬油膏、紹酒和糖拌勻成醬汁。

3. 抹乾魚身，醬汁先加入魚肚內抹勻，再抹勻表面。碟底墊葱，放上魚，再淋上餘下醬汁，上蓋，隔水蒸12分鐘。撒葱花。

Steamed seabass with salty plums

Ingredients:

Seabass 1 pc

Salty plums 2 pcs

Thick soy sauce 1 Tablespoon

Green onion 2 pcs

Ginger 2 slices

Chili 2 pcs

Garlic 1 clove

Shao Xing wine 1 teaspoon

Sugar ½ teaspoon

Steps:

1. Crush salty plum and take out seeds. Shred green onion and garlic. Dice ginger and chili.

2. Mix plum with garlic, ginger, chili. Then put in thick soy sauce, Shao Xing wine and sugar. Stir well as sauce.

3. Wipe dry the fish, put the sauce on whole fish. Put green onion on plate, then put on fish. Pour in the rest of sauce. Cover the lid and steam for 12 minutes. Put on the rest of green onion.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android