葱香雞翼

材料：

雞翼5隻

葱4條

蒜頭3瓣

鹽半茶匙

胡椒粉半茶匙

米酒2湯匙

醃料：

糖少許

鹽少許

胡椒粉少許

粟粉1茶匙

蠔油1茶匙

老抽半茶匙

米酒1茶匙

做法：

1. 雞翼加醃料略醃。切葱花，蒜頭切碎。

2. 燒熱油，放入雞翼，先用中火煎正面，翻轉煎另一面。灒入餘下米酒，上蓋收中細火煮8分鐘。

3. 開蓋，加入蒜頭、葱花，拌勻。撒鹽和胡椒粉拌勻。

Fried wingettes with green onions

Ingredients:

Wingette 5 pcs

Green onion 4 pcs

Garlic 3 cloves

Salt ½ teaspoon

Pepper ½ teaspoon

Rice wine 2 Tablespoons

Marinade:

Sugar Little

Salt Little

Pepper Little

Cornstarch 1 teaspoon

Oyster sauce 1 teaspoon

Dark soy sauce ½ teaspoon

Rice wine 1 teaspoon

Steps:

1. Marinate wingette with marinade. Shred green onion and garlic.

2. Heat the oil, pan fry wingette with mid-heat for the front side first. Turn another side. Pour in rice wine. Cover the lid and cook in mid-low heat for 8 minutes.

3. Open the lid, put in garlic and green onion. Stir well and then put in salt and pepper.

