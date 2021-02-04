葱香雞翼
材料：
雞翼5隻
葱4條
蒜頭3瓣
鹽半茶匙
胡椒粉半茶匙
米酒2湯匙
醃料：
糖少許
鹽少許
胡椒粉少許
粟粉1茶匙
蠔油1茶匙
老抽半茶匙
米酒1茶匙
做法：
1. 雞翼加醃料略醃。切葱花，蒜頭切碎。
2. 燒熱油，放入雞翼，先用中火煎正面，翻轉煎另一面。灒入餘下米酒，上蓋收中細火煮8分鐘。
3. 開蓋，加入蒜頭、葱花，拌勻。撒鹽和胡椒粉拌勻。
Fried wingettes with green onions
Ingredients:
Wingette 5 pcs
Green onion 4 pcs
Garlic 3 cloves
Salt ½ teaspoon
Pepper ½ teaspoon
Rice wine 2 Tablespoons
Marinade:
Sugar Little
Salt Little
Pepper Little
Cornstarch 1 teaspoon
Oyster sauce 1 teaspoon
Dark soy sauce ½ teaspoon
Rice wine 1 teaspoon
Steps:
1. Marinate wingette with marinade. Shred green onion and garlic.
2. Heat the oil, pan fry wingette with mid-heat for the front side first. Turn another side. Pour in rice wine. Cover the lid and cook in mid-low heat for 8 minutes.
3. Open the lid, put in garlic and green onion. Stir well and then put in salt and pepper.
