蘋果日報慈善基金
香港
台灣
北美
香港台灣北美
我要訂閱
English

三餸一湯｜葱香雞翼 Fried wingettes with green onions

59分鐘前

葱香雞翼

相關新聞：三餸一湯｜是日菜單 葱香雞翼 梅子蒸鱸魚 杏鮑菇燴白菜 枇杷花甘筍湯

材料：

雞翼5隻

相關新聞：三餸一湯｜枇杷花甘筍湯 Loquat flowers and carrot soup

葱4條

蒜頭3瓣

鹽半茶匙

胡椒粉半茶匙

米酒2湯匙

醃料：

糖少許

鹽少許

胡椒粉少許

粟粉1茶匙

蠔油1茶匙

老抽半茶匙

米酒1茶匙

做法：

1. 雞翼加醃料略醃。切葱花，蒜頭切碎。

2. 燒熱油，放入雞翼，先用中火煎正面，翻轉煎另一面。灒入餘下米酒，上蓋收中細火煮8分鐘。

3. 開蓋，加入蒜頭、葱花，拌勻。撒鹽和胡椒粉拌勻。

Fried wingettes with green onions

Ingredients:

Wingette 5 pcs

Green onion 4 pcs

Garlic 3 cloves

Salt ½ teaspoon

Pepper ½ teaspoon

Rice wine 2 Tablespoons

Marinade:

Sugar Little

Salt Little

Pepper Little

Cornstarch 1 teaspoon

Oyster sauce 1 teaspoon

Dark soy sauce ½ teaspoon

Rice wine 1 teaspoon

Steps:

1. Marinate wingette with marinade. Shred green onion and garlic.

2. Heat the oil, pan fry wingette with mid-heat for the front side first. Turn another side. Pour in rice wine. Cover the lid and cook in mid-low heat for 8 minutes.

3. Open the lid, put in garlic and green onion. Stir well and then put in salt and pepper.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android

食譜粵菜雞肉蔬菜15-30分鐘
一格照片，一個故事，Follow蘋果Instagram！
BannerBanner