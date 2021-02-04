杏鮑菇燴白菜

材料：

杏鮑菇2隻

白菜3棵

蒜頭1瓣

辣椒1隻

薑1片

清湯4湯匙

調味：

蠔油半茶匙

糖少許

紹酒1茶匙

老抽半茶匙

做法：

1. 杏鮑菇切片，蒜頭切碎，薑和辣椒切粒。白菜梗和葉分開，並切段。

2. 燒熱油，爆蒜頭，加白菜梗同炒，加入清湯2湯匙。上蓋，煮1分鐘。開蓋，炒至軟身，先盛起上碟。

3. 燒熱油，爆薑，加杏鮑菇炒軟，加入白菜葉同炒，加入清湯2湯匙，上蓋煮至水分蒸發。加入蠔油、糖、紹酒、老抽和辣椒炒勻。

Braised king oyster mushrooms with cabbages

Ingredients:

King oyster mushrooms 2 pcs

Cabbage 3 pcs

Garlic 1 clove

Chili 1 pc

Ginger 1 slice

Chicken broth 4 Tablespoons

Seasoning:

Oyster sauce ½ teaspoon

Sugar Little

Shao Xing wine 1 teaspoon

Dark soy sauce ½ teaspoon

Steps:

1. Slice king oyster mushroom. Shred garlic, dice ginger and chili. Cut stems and leaves separately, then cut in pieces.

2. Heat the oil, stir fry garlic and cabbage stems. Put in 2 Tablespoons of chicken broth. Cover the lid and cook for 1 minute. Open the lid and stir fry until soft. Put the stems on plate.

3. Heat the oil, stir fry ginger, then put in king oyster mushroom and leaves. Put in 2 Tablespoons of chicken broth. Cover the lid and cook until no water. Put in oyster sauce, sugar, Shao Xing wine, dark soy sauce and chili and stir fry.

