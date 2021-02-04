枇杷花甘筍湯

材料：

枇杷花30克

枇杷葉30克

玉竹3片

薑2片

果皮1角

蜜棗2粒

南北杏20克

雪耳1朵

甘筍1條

粟米1條

排骨500克

水2公升

鹽少許

做法：

1. 排骨冷水下鍋，汆水。

2. 雪耳和枇杷花浸水。甘筍削皮，滾刀切塊，粟米切段。

3. 煲水2公升，加入所有材料，上蓋， 收中細火煲1.5小時。加鹽。

Loquat flowers and carrot soup

Ingredients:

Loquat flower 30g

Loquat leaf 30g

Polygonati Odorati Rhizoma 3 slices

Ginger 2 slices

Tangerine peel 1 wedge

Sweet date 2 pcs

Sweet and bitter apricot kernel 20g

White fungus 1 pc

Carrot 1 pc

Sweet corn 1 pc

Spareribs 500g

Water 2L

Salt Little

Steps:

1. Blanch spareribs in cold water.

2. Soak white fungus and loquat flowers with water. Peel carrot and cut into hob blocks. Cut sweet corn in pieces.

3. Boil 2L of boiling water. Put in all ingredients. Cover the lid and cook in mid-low heat for 1.5 hours. Season the soup with salt.

