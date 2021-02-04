蘋果日報慈善基金
香港
台灣
北美
香港台灣北美
我要訂閱
English

三餸一湯｜枇杷花甘筍湯 Loquat flowers and carrot soup

60分鐘前

枇杷花甘筍湯

相關新聞：三餸一湯｜杏鮑菇燴白菜 Braised king oyster mushrooms with cabbages

材料：

枇杷花30克

相關新聞：三餸一湯｜梅子蒸鱸魚 Steamed seabass with salty plums

枇杷葉30克

玉竹3片

薑2片

果皮1角

蜜棗2粒

南北杏20克

雪耳1朵

甘筍1條

粟米1條

排骨500克

水2公升

鹽少許

做法：

1. 排骨冷水下鍋，汆水。

2. 雪耳和枇杷花浸水。甘筍削皮，滾刀切塊，粟米切段。

3. 煲水2公升，加入所有材料，上蓋， 收中細火煲1.5小時。加鹽。

Loquat flowers and carrot soup

Ingredients:

Loquat flower 30g

Loquat leaf 30g

Polygonati Odorati Rhizoma 3 slices

Ginger 2 slices

Tangerine peel 1 wedge

Sweet date 2 pcs

Sweet and bitter apricot kernel 20g

White fungus 1 pc

Carrot 1 pc

Sweet corn 1 pc

Spareribs 500g

Water 2L

Salt Little

Steps:

1. Blanch spareribs in cold water.

2. Soak white fungus and loquat flowers with water. Peel carrot and cut into hob blocks. Cut sweet corn in pieces.

3. Boil 2L of boiling water. Put in all ingredients. Cover the lid and cook in mid-low heat for 1.5 hours. Season the soup with salt.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android

食譜粵菜家常菜湯水蔬菜豬肉60分鐘以上
一格照片，一個故事，Follow蘋果Instagram！
BannerBanner