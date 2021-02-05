蟲草花香菇蒸肉餅

材料：

蟲草花2両

乾冬菇2隻

豬肉碎150克

葱1棵

糖2茶匙

生抽1茶匙

蠔油1茶匙

紹興酒1茶匙

生粉1.5茶匙

油1茶匙

麻油1茶匙

甜豉油 少許

步驟：

1. 蟲草花浸水；冬菇浸水、去蒂、切粒；葱切粒。

2. 將冬菇、糖、生抽、蠔油、紹興酒、生粉、少許水、油、麻油加入豬肉碎，攪拌均勻，醃30分鐘。

3. 加入一半蟲草花，攪拌均勻。

4. 將豬肉碎放在碟上，灑上餘下蟲草花。

5. 以大火蒸12分鐘，灑上葱粒、滾油、甜豉油。

Steamed Pork Cake with Cordyceps Flower and Dried Shiitake Mushroom

Ingredients:

Cordyceps flower 2 taels

Dried shiitake mushroom 2 pcs

Minced pork 150g

Spring onion 1 pc

Sugar 2 teaspoons

Soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Oyster sauce 1 teaspoon

Shao xing wine 1 teaspoon

Cornstarch 1.5 teaspoons

Oil 1 teaspoon

Sesame oil 1 teaspoon

Sweet soy sauce little

Steps:

1. Soak cordyceps flower. Soak dried shiitake mushroom then remove dried shiitake mushroom stem and dice. Dice spring onion.

2. Put dried shiitake mushroom, sugar, soy sauce, oyster sauce, Shao xing wine, cornstarch, a little water, oil and sesame oil into minced pork, mix well and marinate 30 mins.

3. Put in a half of cordyceps flower and mix well.

4. Put minced pork on the plate, add the rest of cordyceps flower on the top.

Steam 12 mins with high heat, add diced spring onion, boiled oil, sweet soy sauce on the top.

