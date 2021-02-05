泰式涼拌甘筍青瓜

材料：

甘筍1/2條

青瓜1條

花生1湯匙

乾葱1粒

蒜頭2瓣

香茅2支

辣椒1隻

芫荽1棵

檸檬葉1片

青檸 1個

魚露2茶匙

糖1湯匙

步驟：

1. 甘筍去皮、刨片；青瓜刨片。

2. 芫荽用鹽水浸30分鐘，切走根部，再切碎。

3. 花生壓碎；乾葱對切；蒜頭對切；辣椒切粒；檸檬葉切絲。

4. 拍鬆香茅底部，撕走外層；青檸榨汁。

5. 將乾葱、蒜頭、香茅、辣椒、檸檬葉、青檸汁、魚露、糖、少許水加入攪拌機攪勻。

6. 將甘筍、青瓜、芫荽攪拌均勻，加入醬汁，攪拌均勻，最後灑上花生。

Thai Style Chilled Carrot and Cucumber

Ingredients:

Carrot 1/2 pc

Cucumber 1 pc

Peanut 1 tablespoon

Dried shallot 1 pc

Garlic 2 slices

Lemongrass 2 pcs

Hot pepper 1 pc

Cilantro 1 pc

Kaffir lime leave 1 slice

Lime 1 pc

Fish sauce 2 teaspoons

Sugar 1 tablespoon

Steps:

1. Peel carrot and slice. Slice cucumber.

2. Soak cilantro with salt water 30 mins, then cut cilantro root and mince.

3. Crush peanut. Cut dried shallot into two pieces. Cut garlic into two pieces. Dice hot pepper. Slice kaffir lime leave.

4. Crush the base of lemongrass, rip it out layer. Squeeze lime.

5. Put dried shallot, garlic, lemongrass, hot pepper, kaffir lime leave, lime juice, fish sauce, sugar, a little water into blender, mix well.

6. Mix carrot, cucumber, cilantro, then put in the sauce and mix well, finally add peanut on top.

