冬蔭花蛤湯

材料：

花蛤 300克

香茅3支

南薑 30克

檸檬葉5片

辣椒1隻

蒜頭4瓣

草菇5粒

秀珍菇6隻

車厘茄8粒

芫荽1棵

雞湯 100毫升

泰式辣椒膏1湯匙

冬蔭功醬2湯匙

青檸3個

魚露2茶匙

椰奶2湯匙

米糠油 1湯匙

步驟：

1. 花蛤加入60度熱水，以助吐沙。

2. 芫荽浸鹽水30分鐘、切段。

3. 香茅拍扁、切段；南薑切半；檸檬葉切條；蒜頭對切。

4. 辣椒對切；車厘茄對切；草菇切片；青檸榨汁。

5. 燒熱米糠油，爆香蒜頭、香茅，加入冬蔭醬、泰式辣椒膏、雞湯、水、南薑、辣椒，煮至滾起。

6. 加入草菇、秀珍菇、車厘茄，蓋上蓋，煮10分鐘。

7. 加入花蛤、椰奶、檸檬葉，煮至滾起。

8. 加入魚露、芫荽，熄火，加入青檸汁。

Tom Yum Clam Soup

Ingredients:

Clam 300g

Lemongrass 3 pcs

Galangal 30g

Kaffir lime leaves 5 slices

Hot pepper 1 pc

Garlic 4 slices

Straw mushroom 5 pcs

Oyster mushroom 6 pcs

Cherry tomato 8 pcs

Cilantro 1 pc

Chicken soup 100ml

Thai chili paste 1 tablespoon

Tom Yum sauce 2 tablespoons

Lime 3 pcs

Fish sauce 2 teaspoons

Coconut milk 2 tablespoons

Rice bran oil 1 tablespoon

Steps:

1. Put clam into 60 degree hot water, helps remove the sand.

2. Soak cilantro with salt water for 30 mins and cut into strips.

3. Slap lemongrass and cut into strips. Cut galangal into two pieces. Cut kaffir lime leaves into strips. Cut garlic into two pieces.

4. Cut hot pepper into two pieces. Cut cherry tomato into two pieces. Slice straw mushroom. Squeeze lime.

5. Heat the rice bran oil, stir fry garlic and lemongrass, put in tom yum sauce and Thai chili paste, chicken soup, water, galangal, hot pepper, cook until boiled.

6. Put in straw mushroom, oyster mushroom and cherry tomato, cover the lid and cook 10 mins.

7. Put in clam, coconut milk and kaffir lime leaves, cook until boiled.

8. Put in fish sauce and cilantro, finally off the heat and put in lime juice.

