冬蔭花蛤湯
材料：
花蛤 300克
香茅3支
南薑 30克
檸檬葉5片
辣椒1隻
蒜頭4瓣
草菇5粒
秀珍菇6隻
車厘茄8粒
芫荽1棵
雞湯 100毫升
泰式辣椒膏1湯匙
冬蔭功醬2湯匙
青檸3個
魚露2茶匙
椰奶2湯匙
米糠油 1湯匙
步驟：
1. 花蛤加入60度熱水，以助吐沙。
2. 芫荽浸鹽水30分鐘、切段。
3. 香茅拍扁、切段；南薑切半；檸檬葉切條；蒜頭對切。
4. 辣椒對切；車厘茄對切；草菇切片；青檸榨汁。
5. 燒熱米糠油，爆香蒜頭、香茅，加入冬蔭醬、泰式辣椒膏、雞湯、水、南薑、辣椒，煮至滾起。
6. 加入草菇、秀珍菇、車厘茄，蓋上蓋，煮10分鐘。
7. 加入花蛤、椰奶、檸檬葉，煮至滾起。
8. 加入魚露、芫荽，熄火，加入青檸汁。
Tom Yum Clam Soup
Ingredients:
Clam 300g
Lemongrass 3 pcs
Galangal 30g
Kaffir lime leaves 5 slices
Hot pepper 1 pc
Garlic 4 slices
Straw mushroom 5 pcs
Oyster mushroom 6 pcs
Cherry tomato 8 pcs
Cilantro 1 pc
Chicken soup 100ml
Thai chili paste 1 tablespoon
Tom Yum sauce 2 tablespoons
Lime 3 pcs
Fish sauce 2 teaspoons
Coconut milk 2 tablespoons
Rice bran oil 1 tablespoon
Steps:
1. Put clam into 60 degree hot water, helps remove the sand.
2. Soak cilantro with salt water for 30 mins and cut into strips.
3. Slap lemongrass and cut into strips. Cut galangal into two pieces. Cut kaffir lime leaves into strips. Cut garlic into two pieces.
4. Cut hot pepper into two pieces. Cut cherry tomato into two pieces. Slice straw mushroom. Squeeze lime.
5. Heat the rice bran oil, stir fry garlic and lemongrass, put in tom yum sauce and Thai chili paste, chicken soup, water, galangal, hot pepper, cook until boiled.
6. Put in straw mushroom, oyster mushroom and cherry tomato, cover the lid and cook 10 mins.
7. Put in clam, coconut milk and kaffir lime leaves, cook until boiled.
8. Put in fish sauce and cilantro, finally off the heat and put in lime juice.
