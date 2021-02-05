黑松露帶子茶碗蒸

材料：

雞蛋2隻

黑松露醬1茶匙

帶子4粒

鮮冬菇2粒

鰹魚粉1湯匙

水 150毫升

味醂1湯匙

鹽 少許

黑椒 少許

胡椒粉 少許

麻油 少許

步驟：

1. 將鰹魚粉、水、味醂、鹽、黑椒加入鍋中，攪拌均勻。

2. 煮至滾起，取出，放涼，成為醬汁。

3. 帶子印乾水分、切粒，將胡椒粉、鹽、麻油加入帶子，醃10分鐘。

4. 鮮冬菇去蒂、切粒。

5. 蛋打勻，加入胡椒粉、麻油，攪拌均勻，再加入醬汁、150毫升水，攪拌均勻。

6. 將帶子、鮮冬菇加入碗中，再隔篩加入雞蛋，加入一半黑松露醬，攪拌均勻。

7. 蓋上保鮮紙，以大火蒸8分鐘後取出，加入餘下黑松露醬即可。

Steamed Egg with Black Truffle Sauce and Scallop

Ingredients:

Egg 2 pcs

Black truffle sauce 1 teaspoon

Scallop 4 pcs

Fresh shiitake mushroom 2 pcs

Bonito powder 1 tablespoon

Water 150ml

Mirin 1 tablespoon

Salt little

Black pepper little

Pepper little

Sesame oil little

Steps:

1. Put bonito powder, water, mirin, salt, black pepper into the pot and mix well.

2. Cook until boiled, take out and let the sauce cool.

3. Wipe scallop with kitchen paper and dice, put pepper, salt, sesame oil into scallop and marinate 10 mins.

4. Remove fresh shiitake mushroom stem and dice.

5. Beat egg. Put in pepper, sesame oil and mix well, then put in the sauce, 150ml water and mix well.

6. Put scallop, fresh shiitake mushroom into the bowl, sieve egg and put into the bowl, then put in a half of black truffle sauce and mix well.

7. Cover the plastic wrap, steam 8 mins with high heat, take out. Finally put in the rest of black truffle sauce.

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

