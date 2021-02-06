茭白筍蜜豆炒臘味

材料：

茭白筍 6-8條

蜜糖豆 適量

鹹酸菜 適量

油鴨髀 1隻

臘肉 1條

膶腸 1條

臘腸 1條

蒜茸 少許

薑粒 少許

葱粒 少許

鹽 適量

糖 適量

蠔油 少許

紹酒 少許

生粉水 適量

做法：

1. 茭白筍去衣，略刨表皮，去掉老身的頭後切角；蜜糖豆去掉頭尾，撕走側邊纖維；鹹酸菜斜切成厚片，備用。

2. 膶腸、臘腸、臘肉及油鴨髀，先汆水，然後臘腸切薄片；臘肉去片切斜片；膶腸切厚片；油鴨髀去骨後切薄片。

3. 燒熱兩湯勺油，把茭白筍及蜜糖豆拉油，然後盛起。把油盛起，放臘味煎至金黃色，撈起備用。

4. 燒熱水加入少許鹽及糖，然後下茭白筍及蜜糖豆煨一煨味後，盛起。

5. 燒熱鑊下少許油，先爆香葱、薑、蒜粒，然後下臘味同炒，接着下鹹酸菜炒勻，再把茭白筍及蜜糖豆倒進去，灒少許酒。炒至差不多均勻，下少許蠔油及糖調味，接着下生粉水埋芡，即可上碟。

Sautéed Manchurian Wild Rice with Assorted Chinese Cured Meat

Ingredients:

Manchurian wild rice 6-8 stalks

Sugar snap pea some

Pickled leaf mustard some

Cured duck thigh 1 pc

Chinese cured meat 1 pc

Chinese duck liver sausage 1 pc

Chinese sausage 1 pc

Minced garlic little

Minced ginger little

Chopped scallion little

Salt some

Sugar some

Oyster sauce little

Shaoxing wine little

Corn starch and water mixture some

Method:

1. Remove the outer membrane of Manchurian wild rice, peel the skin, then remove the fibrous ends, cut diagonally; remove the ends and string sugar snap peas; cut pickled leaf mustard into thick, slant slices, set aside.

2. Blanch duck liver sausage, Chinese sausage, Chinese cured meat and cured duck thigh, then thinly slice Chinese sausage; remove the skin from the cured meat then cut into slant slices; thickly slice duck liver sausage; debone cured duck thigh then thinly slice.

3. Heat two ladles of oil in a wok, deep fry the Manchurian wild rice and sugar snap peas briefly, drain; deep fry all the cured meats until brown, drain and set aside.

4. Boil water, season with salt and sugar, blanch Manchurian wild rice and sugar snap peas, drain.

5. Add a little oil in a heated wok, sauté scallion, ginger and garlic, then tip the cured meats, stir well, add pickled leaf mustard, then the Manchurian wild rice and sugar snap peas, drizzle in a little Shaoxing wine. Sauté and mix well, season with oyster sauce and sugar, then thicken the sauce with corn starch and water mixture, serve.

