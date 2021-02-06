薑葱魚露煀雞

材料：

三黃雞 (約兩斤) 1隻

薑 5-6厚片

葱 1大束

紅椒 2-3隻

生粉水 適量

麻油 少許

竹笪 1塊

調味料：

魚露 少許

片糖 少許

雞湯 適量

蠔油 少許

做法：

1. 雞隻買回來後先清理肺臟，拔掉頸項氣管，擠掉鼻孔污物後清新乾淨，然後斬斷雞腳。

2. 薑切厚片；辣椒切去頭尾；葱撕掉衣及清掉泥沙，備用。

3. 燒熱兩湯勺油，然後猛火炸一炸薑片、辣椒及葱，見食材炸至有少許白色，即可撈起備用。

4. 同一鑊油，放雞進去，用油淋上雞皮，淋至雞皮變金黃色，摸時感覺硬硬的，即可把雞取起，雞腳放入油裏輕輕煎一煎即可夾起。

5. 預備一個大鍋，瓦煲或鑄鐵鍋皆可。先墊上竹笪，鋪上炸過的薑葱辣椒，然後放上雞及雞腳，加入雞湯，雞湯份量蓋過三分一雞身即可。然後下魚露、片糖及蠔油調味。蓋上蓋，炆約25分鐘左右，炆約 15分鐘期間，須把雞隻翻面再炆。

6. 雞炆熟後，取出斬件上碟，飾上辣椒絲。炆過雞的醬汁加入生粉水埋芡，再下少許麻油拌勻，然後淋到雞隻上即可。

Braised Chicken with Ginger and Scallion

Ingredients:

Whole Chinese yellow chicken 1 pc (around 2 catties in weight)

Ginger 5-6 thick slices

Scallion 1 big bunch

Chilli pepper 2-3 pcs

Corn starch and water mixture some

Sesame oil little

Bamboo mat 1 pc

Seasoning:

Fish sauce little

Raw slab sugar little

Chicken stock some

Oyster sauce little

Method:

1. Remove lungs and windpipe of chicken, clean its nostrils, then chop off its feet.

2. Thickly slice ginger; chop off both ends of chilli pepper; tear off the skin of scallion then rinse off dirt, set aside.

3. Heat 2 ladles of oil in a wok, then fry ginger, chilli and scallion in high heat, when they turn slightly white, drain off and set aside.

4. In the same wok, slide the chicken in, douse the oil over the chicken until its skin browns and turns hard, then remove the chicken from wok; pan fry the chicken feet slightly, set aside.

5. Prepare a large pot, either clay or cast iron pot will do. Place bamboo mat on the bottom of the pot, then scatter the fried ginger, scallion and chilli, finally place the chicken and chicken feet on top, pour chicken stock in until it covers 1/3 of the chicken. Season with fish sauce, raw slab sugar and oyster sauce. Cover the lid, braise for about 25 minutes, turn over the chicken 15 minutes through braising.

6. When the chicken is cooked, chop it into pieces and transfer on a plate, garnish with shredded chilli. Thicken the braised chicken sauce with corn starch mixture, then stir in a little sesame oil, drizzle over the chicken and serve.

