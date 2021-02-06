陳村粉雞油花雕蒸肉蟹

材料：

肉蟹 (約2斤) 1隻

薑 3-4片

葱 1小束

紹酒 (花雕酒) 80毫升

雞油 5湯匙

蛋 1隻

陳村粉 適量

做法：

1. 肉蟹先斬蟹箝，然後扯開蟹蓋。把蟹蓋上的沙囊移除，邊角位置斬掉。蟹身清除腮及厴，然後把蟹清洗乾淨。接着順着蟹的紋理斬件，蟹箝輕力拍碎。

2. 把蟹鋪到碟上，放上薑、葱，淋上紹酒，再淋上雞油。待水滾，放蟹並蓋上蓋，約蒸七分鐘左右。

3. 看到蟹大約八成熟，把蒸蟹汁倒起。蟹汁加入雞蛋拂勻，再拌入少許紹酒。蟹身即加入陳村粉，把拂勻的雞蛋蟹汁倒回蟹上。

4. 同樣燒熱水，把蟹回鑊再蒸約兩分鐘，看到蛋液慢慢凝固，但底層仍然有少許汁能夠晃動，即可取出上枱。

Steamed Mud Crab with Shaoxing Wine and Rice Noodle

Ingredients:

Mud crab 1 pc, around 2 catties

Ginger 3-4 slices

Scallion 1 small bunch

Shaoxing (Huadiao) wine 80 ml

Melted chicken fat 5 tbsp

Egg 1 pc

Rice noodle some

Method:

1. Prepare the mud crab: first chop off the claws, then tear off the shell from the body. Pull off and discard the stomach on the shell, the feathery gills and the operculum, then rinse the crab. Chop the crab into pieces along the crevices, gently smash the claws.

2. Arrange the chopped crab on a plate, add ginger and scallion, pour the Shaoxing wine over, then drizzle the chicken fat. Boil a pot of water, when it boils up, steam the crab for around seven minutes.

3. The crab should be around 80% cooked. Pour and collect the liquid from the crab, add egg, beat well, mix in a little Shaoxing wine. Scatter rice noodle over the crab’s body, then pour the egg and crab liquid mixture over.

4. Boil a pot of water, steam the crab for another two minutes or so, when the egg mixture starts solidifying yet still a little runny at the bottom, remove from pot and serve.

